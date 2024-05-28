Smashing Grapes Kitchen and Wine Bar Opens New Location

Titan Hospitality brings coastal-chic concept to the Merriweather District in Downtown Columbia, MD

CROFTON, Md., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Hospitality Group, the premier restaurant management group in the Mid-Atlantic with over 25 years of hospitality experience, opens a fully reimagined location of Smashing Grapes, at the Merriweather District in Columbia, MD. The District’s first kitchen and wine bar is designed as a global wine experience, bringing people together to enjoy unique cuisines, expertly paired with world class wines.



With locally and sustainably sourced ingredients, Smashing Grapes brings Mediterranean and other global cuisines to downtown Columbia. In addition to thoughtfully curated and fresh food options, Smashing Grapes offers expert wine pairings with its expansive list of elegant reds and refreshing whites from Spain, Argentina, Germany, California, and more.

The new 7000-square foot restaurant, located across from Merriweather Post Pavilion, is updated with a brighter, more modern look, offering indoor and outdoor dining, event spaces, and a monthly all-inclusive expert-selected wine dinner. The kitchen and wine bar features three private event rooms seating 12 people, with two rooms that can be combined for a larger group and one with outdoor availability.

“After the Blackwall Barn & Lodge opened in the District last October, we saw how it quickly became a local favorite brunch and dinner spot,” said Titan Hospitality Group founder and CEO, James King. “We wanted to curate Smashing Grapes’ new design to fit the lively area and expand the dining scene with an upscale kitchen and wine bar.”

This location introduces new Smashing Grapes menu items such as wine flights with 3-ounce pours of different wines to sip and savor along with two charcuterie board choices. Other menu items include pasta, artisan pizzas, and a healthy living menu.

Additional details on Smashing Grapes Columbia, including the full menu and restaurant images, can be found HERE. For more information and to book a reservation, visit www.smashinggrapes.com. Stay updated on the latest events and happenings by following Smashing Grapes on Facebook (@sgkitchenwinebar) and Instagram (@smashing_grapes).

About Titan Hospitality Group:

Titan Hospitality Group is the premier restaurant group in the mid-Atlantic. Headquartered in Anne Arundel County, Titan Hospitality Group owns, operates, and is affiliated with restaurants in DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Its portfolio of five restaurants, with more coming in 2024, includes concepts The Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Blackwall Hitch, Smashing Grapes, and The Lodge. For more information, visit www.titanhospitality.com.

