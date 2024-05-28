Vera Bradley, Inc. to Present at Water Tower Research’s Inaugural Consumer Products Virtual Investor Conference

Vera Bradley, Inc. invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at https://bit.ly/3KnsHUp

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the “Company”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jackie Ardrey and Chief Financial Officer Michael Schwindle will present at Water Tower Research’s (“WTR”) inaugural Consumer Products Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 5 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Event: WTR Consumer Products Virtual Investor Conference Date: June 5 and June 6, 2024 Company Presentation: June 5, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. ET Location: https://bit.ly/3KnsHUp

The conference will showcase two days of presentations by branded consumer products companies and will be hosted by Doug Lane, WTR’s Head of Consumer Products.

The conference is completely complimentary to investors. Please register at https://bit.ly/3KnsHUp

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as casual, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a digitally native, highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

