Visit to the Border Troops of SCNS on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of this type of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, May 28 - On May 28, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustami Emomali, visited “Poytakht” Training Center in Firdavsi district of Dushanbe to take part in the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan and to become familiar with the state of residency of the personnel of the Border Troops. First, they opened a new and modern building with 4 floors consisting of a canteen and a dormitory for soldiers by unveiling the symbolic plaque.

Then, the Head of State got acquainted with the created conditions in the newly built base building.

The 4-story training building consists of offices for officers, a spacious dormitory for soldiers, a bathroom, a utility room, a warehouse for storing military products and uniforms, a weapons room and recreation rooms.

We remind that on May 28, 2022, in the territory of "Poytakht" Training Center, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, after familiarizing himself with the project of the construction of a canteen and dormitory for soldiers laid the foundation stone for construction works.

While getting acquainted with the conditions of the new educational building, the President of the country had a sincere conversation with the soldiers.

The newly constructed building is aimed at training small border specialists and is equipped with the necessary devices and equipment.

Such necessary conditions provide an opportunity to further prepare small border specialists so that they as loyal soldiers and officers protect and defend the state's borders with a high sense of patriotic responsibility.

All the necessary infrastructure, including computer classrooms, medical centers, lining areas, duty stations, checkpoints and other auxiliary buildings have been renovated in the Training Center.

All rooms and halls of the new facility are furnished with all the equipment, tables and chairs and other things necessary for the service of the soldiers.

The new facility was built in line with the instructions and guidelines of the leadership of the state and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, following the constructive steps of the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, with the contribution of domestic entrepreneurs, in accordance with modern requirements.

We remind that the canteen of the Training Center is equipped according to the requirements. In particular, modern devices and equipment for preparing food for soldiers have been installed in the newly built canteen.

During the visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, tasked the personnel and officials to pay primary attention to the quality and nutrition of the soldiers' food.

The social conditions of officers and soldiers will improve with the construction of new facilities for military purposes.

It is worth noting that during the years of independence, with the initiative and special attention of the Leader of the Nation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the material and technical foundations of the Border Troops were improved, and the ranks of the National Army and military units were strengthened with highly qualified, experienced and courageous personnel.

Also, personnel have the opportunity to learn the nuances of border service and marking at the training ground, and to improve their professional skills and combat readiness for the protection of the state border.

Today, along with men, women also work faithfully and efficiently in the units of the Border Troops, which is a high example of bravery, honor and dignity of patriotism.

Here, the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, visited the display of agricultural products, which are produced at the expense of auxiliary farms of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

A large list of vegetables, fruits, cereals and canned products was presented at the exhibition.

In order to enrich the table of the soldiers with agricultural products, including meat and milk, auxiliary farms have been organized under the Department of the Rear of the Border Troops of the State Committee of National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, which provide the units of the Border Troops with fresh natural products.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon directed the leadership of the Border Troops to make effective use of every piece of land that is in the possession of auxiliary farms.

It was instructed to increase the planting and cultivation of ecologically clean agricultural products, and to reserve part of it for the autumn and winter seasons.

Compliance with the requirements of the statutes and strict military discipline with a high sense of self-awareness and constant readiness forms the basis of the daily activities of the officers and soldiers of the Border Troops. That is why, every day in this Training Center, the honest officers and soldiers enhance their professional skills by conducting military exercises and serve the Motherland faithfully.

It is worth noting that with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, a number of buildings and structures of military importance, military commissariats, residential houses for officers and their families and other auxiliary military facilities are being built throughout the country.

This is why today the Border Troops have formed as a reliable support of the state and are at the forefront of protecting the overall peace and stability, fighting against smugglers, preventing the crossing of the state border line and other factors disturbing the peace of the country.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, Army General Honorable Emomali Rahmon tasked the personnel to make good use of the opportunity, protect the state border, the independence and freedom of the Motherland, and the peaceful life of the people.