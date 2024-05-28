Laying foundation for the start of construction of five 16-storey residential buildings in "Poytakht" Training Center of the Border Troops of SCNS

TAJIKISTAN, May 28 - On May 28, at "Poytakht" Training Center of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General of the Army, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustami Emomali, laid the foundation stone for the construction of five 16-storey residential buildings with 840 apartments for officers of the Border Troops.

During the familiarization with the design of the project, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed that each of the buildings will have a modern shape and will be built in accordance with the requirements of the time.

On the first and second floors of residential buildings, trade and service centers, a preschool, a center for learning foreign languages, medical service centers and a tailoring workshop will be built.

According to the project, a substation, a boiler room, playgrounds for children and other auxiliary facilities will be built in the yard of the 16-story buildings intended for the Border Troops servicemen.

According to the plan, these buildings will provide all conditions for the living and recreation of the Border Troops servicemen and their families, and will increase their responsibility in the performance of their duties.

During the conversation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, obliged the officials to carry out quality construction works and stressed that these buildings should be built in a modern way and in line with the standards of urban planning, so that they serve the employees of the Border Troops for many years.