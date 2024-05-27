Prime Minister Golob: Slovenia is increasing annual quantities of gas supplied from Algeria

SLOVENIA, May 27 - After an official reception with military honours, Prime Minister Golob met with Algerian Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui. In their bilateral talks, they confirmed the good relations between the two countries in the areas of the economy, science and foreign affairs and undertook to strengthen them. The meeting was followed by an official reception in front of the Presidential Palace, where Prime Minister Golob was received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The official visit continued with a private meeting between Prime Minister Golob and President Tebboune and the plenary talks between the delegations of the Republic of Slovenia and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria headed by the Prime Minister and the President. The main topics of the talks were bilateral political and economic relations and possibilities for deeper bilateral cooperation in the area of energy.

Three important agreements were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Golob and President Tebboune. One is the Amendment to the gas sale and purchase contract between Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana and the Sonatrach group, which will strengthen the Slovenian–Algerian cooperation in the area of gas supply. Under this agreement, the quantity of gas supply will increase by 200 mcm per year (the initial contract was for 300 mcm per year for the period 2023–2025). Slovenia expressed its willingness to consider the extension of the gas supply contract between the companies from 2026 on, when the current contracts expire.

Representatives of Slovenia and their hosts also signed the Agreement on short-stay visa waiver for holders of diplomatic and service passports and the Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence."I am convinced that in the future we will be able to further improve the exchange of technological knowledge between Algeria and Slovenia and thus contribute to exploiting the advantages of these technologies for the development of our two countries," said Prime Minister Golob, adding that he looked forward to further cooperation between Algeria and Slovenia, including the Algerian–Slovenian Mixed Commission. The Slovenian Prime Minister invited the Algerian President, Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to visit Slovenia.

Prime Minister Golob pointed out, among other things, that Algeria and Slovenia are both non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. "In recent months, we have worked very closely and very well together on a number of international challenges. Today, the Prime Minister and I also spoke at great length about the issues raised. We spoke about the dire conditions in Gaza and the need for the international community to do more for Palestine. We also touched on other issues, in particular how the world can help find peaceful solutions in a number of crisis areas," said the Slovenian Prime Minister. Prime Minister Golob and Algerian President Tebboune agreed that freedom is a fundamental value that must always be defended in the international community, including when it comes to the right to self-determination. "It is the right to freedom that unites Algeria and Slovenia in their efforts in New York within the UN Security Council," said the Slovenian Prime Minister.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Golob will attend the opening of the Slovenian Embassy in Algiers, where he will also deliver a speech.