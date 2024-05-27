Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister, Dr Robert Golob, on the recognition of Palestine

SLOVENIA, May 27 - "In the meantime, we will continue to coordinate with a group of like-minded countries to create maximum pressure for an immediate ceasefire and the release of the hostages. As a responsible member of the Security Council, we have an obligation to do everything in our power to bring about lasting peace in the Middle East."

