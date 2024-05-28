Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.075 Per Common Share for the First Quarter 2024

ATHENS, Greece, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $2.1 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $22.7 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $21.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.01 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.22 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2023.



Time charter revenues were $57.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $72.6 million for the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter of last year, was due to decreased average charter rates and ownership days.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.075 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The cash dividend will be payable on or about June 18, 2024 to all common shareholders of record as of June 12, 2024. The Company currently has 120,321,240 common shares issued and outstanding. As of May 20, 2024, there were 3,284,372 warrants exercised.

Q2 2024 Fleet Employment (As of May 27, 2024) VESSEL SISTER SHIPS* GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY) COM** CHARTERERS DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS*** REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS**** NOTES BUILT DWT 9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers 1 DSI Phoenix A 13,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 4-Nov-22 6-May-24 2017 60,456 16,500 5.00 % Bulk Trading SA 6-May-24 1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sep/2025 2 DSI Pollux A 14,000 4.75 % Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 28-Dec-23 20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025 2015 60,446 3 DSI Pyxis A 14,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 24-Sep-23 10/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/2024 2018 60,362 4 DSI Polaris A 13,100 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 12-Nov-22 15/Jun/2024 - 29/Jul/2024 1 2018 60,404 5 DSI Pegasus A 14,000 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 7-Dec-22 15/Jul/2024 - 15/Sep/2024 2015 60,508 6 DSI Aquarius B 14,200 5.00 % Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 1-Feb-23 18-Jan-24 2016 60,309 14,500 5.00 % Stone Shipping Ltd 18-Jan-24 1/Dec/2024 - 1/Feb/2025 7 DSI Aquila B 12,500 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 11-Nov-23 10/Nov/2024 - 10/Jan/2025 2015 60,309 8 DSI Altair B 13,800 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 23-Jun-23 10/Aug/2024 - 10/Oct/2024 2016 60,309 9 DSI Andromeda B 13,500 5.00 % Bunge SA, Geneva 27-Nov-23 20/Feb/2025 - 20/Apr/2025 2,3 2016 60,309 6 Panamax Bulk Carriers 10 ARTEMIS 12,000 5.00 % Jera Global Markets Pte. Ltd. 14-Oct-23 23-Feb-24 4 2006 76,942 11 LETO 14,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 29-Jan-23 3-May-24 2010 81,297 16,000 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping Limited 3-May-24 1/Mar/2025 - 30/Apr/2025 12 SELINA C 12,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 20-May-23 15/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024 2010 75,700 13 MAERA C 12,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 16-Dec-22 29-Jan-24 5 2013 75,403 13,750 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 29-Jan-24 20/Nov/2024 - 20/Jan/2025 14 ISMENE 12,650 5.00 % Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd. 13-Sep-23 15/Apr/2025 - 30/Jun/2025 2013 77,901 15 CRYSTALIA D 11,250 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 6-Sep-23 13-Apr-24 6 2014 77,525 13,900 5.00 % Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd. 4-May-24 4/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026 16 ATALANDI D 13,250 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 15-Feb-23 29-Apr-24 7 2014 77,529 15,800 5.00 % Quadra Commodities SA 28-May-24 22-Jul-24 8,9 6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 17 MAIA E 13,500 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 23-Sep-23 15/Jun/2024 - 20/Aug/2024 2009 82,193 18 MYRSINI E 15,000 5.00 % Salanc Pte. Ltd. 22-Nov-22 20/Jun/2024 - 28/Jun/2024 1 2010 82,117 19 MEDUSA E 14,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping Limited 14-May-23 10/Feb/2025 - 15/Apr/2025 2010 82,194 20 MYRTO E 12,650 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 15-Jul-23 1/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/2025 2013 82,131 21 ASTARTE 15,000 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 29-Apr-23 1/Aug/2024 - 1/Oct/2024 2013 81,513 22 LEONIDAS P. C. 17,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 17-Mar-23 22-Feb-24 10 2011 82,165 17,000 5.00 % Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited 22-Feb-24 20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025 5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 23 ALCMENE 13,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 2-Jan-23 23-Mar-24 2010 93,193 16,000 5.00 % Triangle Merchant Maritime Co., Limited 24-Mar-24 1-Jun-24 1,11 24 AMPHITRITE F 14,250 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg 9-Nov-22 13-Jan-24 2012 98,697 15,000 13-Jan-24 15/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/2025 12 25 POLYMNIA F 15,000 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 14-Jan-23 5-Jun-24 1,13 2012 98,704 26 ELECTRA G 14,500 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 13-Apr-23 2/Jun/2024 - 30/Jun/2024 1 2013 87,150 27 PHAIDRA G 12,250 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 9-May-23 1/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024 2013 87,146 9 Capesize Bulk Carriers 28 SEMIRIO H 14,150 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 18-Aug-23 20/Nov/2024 - 30/Jan/2025 2007 174,261 29 HOUSTON H 13,000 5.00 % EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited 21-Nov-22 1/Jul/2024 - 31/Aug/2024 14 2009 177,729 30 NEW YORK H 16,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 11-Jun-23 1/Oct/2024 - 7/Dec/2024 2010 177,773 31 SEATTLE I 17,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 1-Oct-23 15/Jul/2025 - 30/Sep/2025 2011 179,362 32 P. S. PALIOS I 31,000 5.00 % Classic Maritime Inc. 11-Jun-22 7-May-24 2013 179,134 27,150 5.00 % Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd 7-May-24 1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 33 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS J 17,000 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 12-Jan-23 15/Jun/2024 - 15/Aug/2024 2014 179,492 34 SANTA BARBARA J 21,250 5.00 % Smart Gain Shipping Co., Limited 7-May-23 10/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/2024 15 2015 179,426 35 NEW ORLEANS 20,000 5.00 % Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 7-Dec-23 15/Aug/2025 - 31/Oct/2025 15,16 2015 180,960 36 FLORIDA 25,900 5.00 % Bunge S.A., Geneva 29-Mar-22 29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027 3 2022 182,063 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 37 LOS ANGELES K 17,700 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 15-Jan-23 15/Jun/2024 - 5/Aug/2024 2012 206,104 38 PHILADELPHIA K 26,000 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 12-Apr-22 4-Feb-24 2012 206,040 22,500 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 4-Feb-24 20/Apr/2025 - 20/Jul/2025 39 SAN FRANCISCO L 22,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 18-Feb-23 5/Jan/2025 - 5/Mar/2025 2017 208,006 40 NEWPORT NEWS L 20,000 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 20-Sep-23 10/Mar/2025 - 10/Jun/2025 2017 208,021 * Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1Based on latest information. 2The fixture includes the option for redelivery of vessel east of Suez against a gross ballast bonus of US$250,000. 3Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years. 4Vessel has been sold and delivered to her new Owners on March 5, 2024. 5Charterers will compensate the Owners at a rate of 105% of the Baltic Panamax Index 5 TC average as published by the Baltic Exchange on a daily basis or the vessel’s present charter party rate, whichever is higher, for the excess period commencing from December 29, 2023 until the actual redelivery date. 6Vessel on scheduled drydocking during the period from April 15, 2024 to May 4, 2024. 7Vessel on scheduled drydocking during the period from April 29, 2024 to May 28, 2024. 8Estimated delivery date to the Charterers. 9Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 55 days. 10Vessel off hire for 5.93 days. 11Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 70 days. 12The charter rate will be US$12,250 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period. 13The charter rate was US$10,000 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period. 14Vessel has been sold and it is expected to be delivered to her new Owners by latest September 16, 2024. 15Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years. 16Vessel off hire for 7.43 days.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time charter revenues $ 57,648 $ 72,642 Voyage expenses 3,268 3,811 Vessel operating expenses 20,864 20,164 Net income 2,058 22,713 Net income attributable to common stockholders 616 21,271 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 39.7 41.5 Number of vessels 39.0 41.0 Weighted average age of vessels 10.7 10.0 Ownership days 3,613 3,737 Available days 3,613 3,720 Operating days 3,582 3,699 Fleet utilization 99.1 % 99.4 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 15,051 $ 18,503 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,775 $ 5,396

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses or gain, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. (2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information



The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13746383.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 REVENUES: Time charter revenues $ 57,648 $ 72,642 OPERATING EXPENSES Voyage expenses 3,268 3,811 Vessel operating expenses 20,864 20,164 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 11,102 13,254 General and administrative expenses 8,533 7,682 Management fees to a related party 333 315 Gain on sale of vessels (1,572 ) (4,995 ) Other operating income (285 ) (210 ) Operating income, total $ 15,405 $ 32,621 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest expense and finance costs (12,056 ) (11,658 ) Interest and other income 1,736 1,774 Gain on derivative instruments 338 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - (44 ) Gain on investments 1,716 - Loss on warrants (4,684 ) - Gain/(loss) from equity method investments (397 ) 20 Total other expenses, net $ (13,347 ) $ (9,908 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 2,058 $ 22,713 Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 ) (1,442 ) Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders 616 21,271 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.01 $ 0.22 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 110,330,456 97,323,011 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 111,378,871 98,500,961





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023* ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits $ 161,974** $ 161,592** Investments in equity securities - 20,729 Other current assets 41,993 19,900 Fixed assets 904,007 924,474 Investments in related parties and equity method investments 41,266 24,087 Other noncurrent assets 14,123 15,628 Total assets $ 1,163,363 $ 1,166,410 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 628,148 $ 642,772 Other liabilities 38,827 34,617 Total stockholders' equity 496,388 489,021 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,163,363 $ 1,166,410 * The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date. ** Includes time deposits of $40 million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37,965 $ 33,196 Net cash used in investing activities (21,049 ) (10,645 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (16,534 ) $ (50,799 )

Corporate Contact: Ioannis Zafirakis Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary Telephone: + 30-210-9470100 Email:izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com Website:www.dianashippinginc.com X:@Dianaship Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email:enebb@optonline.net