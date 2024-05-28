Submit Release
Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.075 Per Common Share for the First Quarter 2024

ATHENS, Greece, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $2.1 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $22.7 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $21.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.01 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.22 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2023.

Time charter revenues were $57.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $72.6 million for the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter of last year, was due to decreased average charter rates and ownership days.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.075 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The cash dividend will be payable on or about June 18, 2024 to all common shareholders of record as of June 12, 2024. The Company currently has 120,321,240 common shares issued and outstanding. As of May 20, 2024, there were 3,284,372 warrants exercised.

Q2 2024 Fleet Employment (As of May 27, 2024)
                   
  VESSEL   SISTER SHIPS* GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY) COM** CHARTERERS DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS*** REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS**** NOTES
  BUILT DWT  
9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers
1 DSI Phoenix   A 13,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 4-Nov-22 6-May-24  
  2017 60,456     16,500 5.00 % Bulk Trading SA 6-May-24 1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sep/2025  
2 DSI Pollux   A 14,000 4.75 % Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 28-Dec-23 20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025  
  2015 60,446              
3 DSI Pyxis   A 14,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 24-Sep-23 10/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/2024  
  2018 60,362              
4 DSI Polaris   A 13,100 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 12-Nov-22 15/Jun/2024 - 29/Jul/2024 1
  2018 60,404              
5 DSI Pegasus   A 14,000 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 7-Dec-22 15/Jul/2024 - 15/Sep/2024  
  2015 60,508              
6 DSI Aquarius   B 14,200 5.00 % Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 1-Feb-23 18-Jan-24  
  2016 60,309     14,500 5.00 % Stone Shipping Ltd 18-Jan-24 1/Dec/2024 - 1/Feb/2025  
7 DSI Aquila   B 12,500 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 11-Nov-23 10/Nov/2024 - 10/Jan/2025  
  2015 60,309              
8 DSI Altair   B 13,800 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 23-Jun-23 10/Aug/2024 - 10/Oct/2024  
  2016 60,309              
9 DSI Andromeda   B 13,500 5.00 % Bunge SA, Geneva 27-Nov-23 20/Feb/2025 - 20/Apr/2025 2,3
  2016 60,309              
6 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10 ARTEMIS     12,000 5.00 % Jera Global Markets Pte. Ltd. 14-Oct-23 23-Feb-24 4
  2006 76,942              
11 LETO     14,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 29-Jan-23 3-May-24  
  2010 81,297     16,000 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping Limited 3-May-24 1/Mar/2025 - 30/Apr/2025  
12 SELINA   C 12,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 20-May-23 15/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024  
  2010 75,700              
13 MAERA   C 12,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 16-Dec-22 29-Jan-24 5
  2013 75,403     13,750 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 29-Jan-24 20/Nov/2024 - 20/Jan/2025
14 ISMENE     12,650 5.00 % Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd. 13-Sep-23 15/Apr/2025 - 30/Jun/2025  
  2013 77,901              
15 CRYSTALIA   D 11,250 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 6-Sep-23 13-Apr-24 6
  2014 77,525     13,900 5.00 % Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd. 4-May-24 4/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026  
16 ATALANDI   D 13,250 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 15-Feb-23 29-Apr-24 7
  2014 77,529     15,800 5.00 % Quadra Commodities SA 28-May-24 22-Jul-24 8,9
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
17 MAIA   E 13,500 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 23-Sep-23 15/Jun/2024 - 20/Aug/2024  
  2009 82,193              
18 MYRSINI   E 15,000 5.00 % Salanc Pte. Ltd. 22-Nov-22 20/Jun/2024 - 28/Jun/2024 1
  2010 82,117              
19 MEDUSA   E 14,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping Limited 14-May-23 10/Feb/2025 - 15/Apr/2025  
  2010 82,194              
20 MYRTO   E 12,650 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 15-Jul-23 1/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/2025  
  2013 82,131              
21 ASTARTE     15,000 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 29-Apr-23 1/Aug/2024 - 1/Oct/2024  
  2013 81,513              
22 LEONIDAS P. C.     17,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 17-Mar-23 22-Feb-24 10
  2011 82,165     17,000 5.00 % Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited 22-Feb-24 20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025
5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
23 ALCMENE     13,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 2-Jan-23 23-Mar-24  
  2010 93,193     16,000 5.00 % Triangle Merchant Maritime Co., Limited 24-Mar-24 1-Jun-24 1,11
24 AMPHITRITE   F 14,250 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg 9-Nov-22 13-Jan-24  
  2012 98,697     15,000 13-Jan-24 15/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/2025 12
25 POLYMNIA   F 15,000 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 14-Jan-23 5-Jun-24 1,13
  2012 98,704              
26 ELECTRA   G 14,500 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 13-Apr-23 2/Jun/2024 - 30/Jun/2024 1
  2013 87,150              
27 PHAIDRA   G 12,250 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 9-May-23 1/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024  
  2013 87,146              
9 Capesize Bulk Carriers
28 SEMIRIO   H 14,150 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 18-Aug-23 20/Nov/2024 - 30/Jan/2025  
  2007 174,261              
29 HOUSTON   H 13,000 5.00 % EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited 21-Nov-22 1/Jul/2024 - 31/Aug/2024 14
  2009 177,729              
30 NEW YORK   H 16,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 11-Jun-23 1/Oct/2024 - 7/Dec/2024  
  2010 177,773              
31 SEATTLE   I 17,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 1-Oct-23 15/Jul/2025 - 30/Sep/2025  
  2011 179,362              
32 P. S. PALIOS   I 31,000 5.00 % Classic Maritime Inc. 11-Jun-22 7-May-24  
  2013 179,134     27,150 5.00 % Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd 7-May-24 1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025  
33 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS   J 17,000 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 12-Jan-23 15/Jun/2024 - 15/Aug/2024  
  2014 179,492              
34 SANTA BARBARA   J 21,250 5.00 % Smart Gain Shipping Co., Limited 7-May-23 10/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/2024 15
  2015 179,426              
35 NEW ORLEANS     20,000 5.00 % Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 7-Dec-23 15/Aug/2025 - 31/Oct/2025 15,16
  2015 180,960              
36 FLORIDA     25,900 5.00 % Bunge S.A., Geneva 29-Mar-22 29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027 3
  2022 182,063              
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
37 LOS ANGELES   K 17,700 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 15-Jan-23 15/Jun/2024 - 5/Aug/2024  
  2012 206,104              
38 PHILADELPHIA   K 26,000 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 12-Apr-22 4-Feb-24  
  2012 206,040     22,500 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 4-Feb-24 20/Apr/2025 - 20/Jul/2025  
39 SAN FRANCISCO   L 22,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 18-Feb-23 5/Jan/2025 - 5/Mar/2025  
  2017 208,006              
40 NEWPORT NEWS   L 20,000 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 20-Sep-23 10/Mar/2025 - 10/Jun/2025  
  2017 208,021              
                   
* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1Based on latest information.
2The fixture includes the option for redelivery of vessel east of Suez against a gross ballast bonus of US$250,000.
3Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.
4Vessel has been sold and delivered to her new Owners on March 5, 2024.
5Charterers will compensate the Owners at a rate of 105% of the Baltic Panamax Index 5 TC average as published by the Baltic Exchange on a daily basis or the vessel’s present charter party rate, whichever is higher, for the excess period commencing from December 29, 2023 until the actual redelivery date.
6Vessel on scheduled drydocking during the period from April 15, 2024 to May 4, 2024.
7Vessel on scheduled drydocking during the period from April 29, 2024 to May 28, 2024.
8Estimated delivery date to the Charterers.
9Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 55 days.
10Vessel off hire for 5.93 days.
11Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 70 days.
12The charter rate will be US$12,250 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period.
13The charter rate was US$10,000 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period.
14Vessel has been sold and it is expected to be delivered to her new Owners by latest September 16, 2024.
15Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.
16Vessel off hire for 7.43 days.
 


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)
      Three months ended March 31,
      2024     2023  
           
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
  Time charter revenues $ 57,648   $ 72,642  
  Voyage expenses   3,268     3,811  
  Vessel operating expenses   20,864     20,164  
  Net income   2,058     22,713  
  Net income attributable to common stockholders   616     21,271  
FLEET DATA
  Average number of vessels   39.7     41.5  
  Number of vessels   39.0     41.0  
  Weighted average age of vessels   10.7     10.0  
  Ownership days   3,613     3,737  
  Available days   3,613     3,720  
  Operating days   3,582     3,699  
  Fleet utilization   99.1 %   99.4 %
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS
  Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 15,051   $ 18,503  
  Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,775   $ 5,396  
               

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses or gain, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.
   
(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.
   

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13746383.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

 
DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
           
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
      Three months ended March 31,
      2024     2023  
REVENUES:        
  Time charter revenues $ 57,648   $ 72,642  
OPERATING EXPENSES        
  Voyage expenses   3,268     3,811  
  Vessel operating expenses   20,864     20,164  
  Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges   11,102     13,254  
  General and administrative expenses   8,533     7,682  
  Management fees to a related party   333     315  
  Gain on sale of vessels   (1,572 )   (4,995 )
  Other operating income   (285 )   (210 )
  Operating income, total $ 15,405   $ 32,621  
           
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):        
  Interest expense and finance costs   (12,056 )   (11,658 )
  Interest and other income   1,736     1,774  
  Gain on derivative instruments   338     -  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt   -     (44 )
  Gain on investments   1,716     -  
  Loss on warrants   (4,684 )   -  
  Gain/(loss) from equity method investments   (397 )   20  
  Total other expenses, net $ (13,347 ) $ (9,908 )
           
Net income and comprehensive income $ 2,058   $ 22,713  
Dividends on series B preferred shares   (1,442 )   (1,442 )
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders   616     21,271  
           
Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.01   $ 0.22  
           
Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.01   $ 0.22  
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic   110,330,456     97,323,011  
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted   111,378,871     98,500,961  
 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA    
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)    
           
      March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023*
ASSETS   (unaudited)    
           
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits $ 161,974** $ 161,592**
Investments in equity securities   -   20,729
Other current assets   41,993   19,900
Fixed assets   904,007   924,474
Investments in related parties and equity method investments   41,266   24,087
Other noncurrent assets   14,123   15,628
  Total assets $ 1,163,363 $ 1,166,410
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
           
Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 628,148 $ 642,772
Other liabilities   38,827   34,617
Total stockholders' equity   496,388   489,021
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,163,363 $ 1,166,410
           
* The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.
** Includes time deposits of $40 million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
   


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
    Three months ended March 31,
    2024     2023  
         
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37,965   $ 33,196  
Net cash used in investing activities   (21,049 )   (10,645 )
Net cash used in financing activities $ (16,534 ) $ (50,799 ) 

Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis
Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470100
Email:izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com
Website:www.dianashippinginc.com
X:@Dianaship

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email:enebb@optonline.net

Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.075 Per Common Share for the First Quarter 2024

