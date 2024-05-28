Wearable Devices XR Team's Report: The Mudra’s Neural Technology to Power Future XR Devices

The comprehensive review highlights Mudra Band’s precision in fingertip pressure measurement, revolutionizing interaction with Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today published a comprehensive report by its extended reality (“XR”) team. This report reviews the latest developments in the wearable technology market, focusing on XR, and highlights the pioneering role of the Company’s neural input wristbands in advancing smart glasses technology.

The report concludes that the Mudra Band is a revolution in gesture control technology, offering immediate and unparalleled precision and accessibility for smart glasses users while eliminating the dead weight and computational overhead of traditional XR glasses. The precise measurement of fingertip pressure by surface nerve conductance (“SNC”) sensors provides a level of fine-grained control that sets a new standard in wearable technology. This positions the Mudra Band as the cornerstone for future human-computer interactions, significantly elevating the standard for XR input methods.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Gesture Recognition Evolution: The report emphasizes the shift from traditional camera-based gesture detection to the innovative use of neural input wristbands equipped with sensors like Inertial Measurement Units and SNC. These wristbands offer a new, more intuitive way to interact with devices, especially face-worn devices like the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3.

Precision in Fingertip Pressure Measurement: The Mudra Band's SNC sensors excel in capturing the subtle electrical activity of nerves, allowing for precise measurement of fingertip pressure. This capability provides fine-grained control and enhances the accuracy of gesture recognition, making interactions more responsive and intuitive.

Technical Mechanics and Algorithms: The XR team delves into the technical intricacies of these sensors, explaining how human movements, sensed from the crucial touch-point of the wrist, define intentions and in turn classified into digital commands. The report examines the classification algorithms powering wearable neural gesture recognition systems, highlighting the computational benefits that enable natural and intuitive interactions, as opposed to camera based computer vision.

Alternative to Dead Weight and Excessive Compute: Using the capabilities highlighted above, a system comprised of Smart Glasses and Mudra can outperform products such as Apple Vision Pro, with superior performance, lower weight and lower compute constraints.

Benefits for Face-Worn Devices: The report underscores the significant advantages that neural input wristbands provide for devices like the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3, enhancing user experience and accessibility.

Leeor Langer, Chief Technology Officer of Wearable Devices, commented, "Our XR team’s review shows how Mudra technology outperforms vision based hand gesture recognition, alleviating the need for heavy sensors, significant compute and field of view challenges."

Potential Applications and Future Implications:

Enhanced Accessibility: Neural input wristbands have the potential to make technology more accessible to a wider range of users.

Intuitive User Experience: By providing a more natural way to interact with devices, these wristbands can significantly improve user satisfaction.

Vast Applications: The technology can be applied in various fields, from consumer electronics to specialized industrial applications.



The report highlights that the Mudra Band’s neural controller is available now, offering immediate access to advanced gesture control without waiting for future market releases.

For the full report, visit: https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/post/unlock-gesture-control-the-rise-of-a-neural-input-wristband-as-the-next-gen-pointing-device

For the Mudra Band website, visit https://www.mudra-band.com



About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the potential advantages of the Mudra Band. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our use of proceeds from the offering; the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



