Minister Nzimande will cast his vote in Pietermaritzburg

Tomorrow on election day, Wednesday, 29 May 2024, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, will cast his vote at  Ashburton Hall in Pietermaritzburg.

The Minister will also use the day to visit various voting stations around Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

1.Voting station details:
Venue: Ashburton Hall

Address:
1 Wally Hayward Drive 
Ashburton
Pietermaritzburg

Time: 08h00

2.Visit to voting stations ( Pietermaritzburg and Durban)
Time:  10h00-17h00

Enquiries: Mr Richard Zungu at  066 037 8848 or Mr Veli Mbele at 064 615 0644

Minister Blade Nzimande cast his vote in Pietermaritzburg, 29 May

