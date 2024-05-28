SuccessBooks® Announces New Publishing Deal with Deepthi Barrett for "Influence and Impact" Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Deepthi Barrett

BLOOMFIELD , NJ , USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce a new publishing deal with Deepthi Barrett, Director of Digital Products at National Grid, for the forthcoming book Influence and Impact. Deepthi joins renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and an esteemed group of professionals in contributing to this insightful and transformative work.



Deepthi Barrett is a highly accomplished professional currently serving as the Director of Digital Products at National Grid. In this role, she oversees a comprehensive portfolio focused on managing solar, battery, and electric vehicle infrastructure on the power grid. Her strategic leadership and deep understanding of customer needs have resulted in the development of innovative solutions that not only drive clean energy goals but also deliver significant business impacts. With an extensive background in advanced data analytics, Deepthi has consistently demonstrated her ability to develop cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiencies and generate substantial savings.



Before joining National Grid, Deepthi held key positions at consulting firms where she spearheaded the development of analytical models to improve efficiencies within the financial and pharmaceutical industries. Her ability to harness data to drive meaningful outcomes has been a hallmark of her career.



Beyond her professional achievements, Deepthi is a passionate advocate for education and innovation. As the founder of Spark EdTech, she created educational games and programs that have positively impacted hundreds of students in both India and the US. Her commitment to fostering education through innovative methods reflects her dedication to creating lasting, positive change.



Deepthi holds a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. Her academic credentials, combined with her professional expertise, position her as a thought leader in the field of product management and clean energy solutions.



SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of Influence and Impact, inviting readers worldwide to benefit from the collective wisdom and diverse insights shared by Deepthi Barrett, Chris Voss, and other leading professionals.