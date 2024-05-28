GunBroker Partners with Gearfire Capital to Offer Innovative Financing Solutions for Firearms Retailers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”) the owner of GunBroker, the world’s largest online marketplace for firearms and accessories, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Gearfire Capital, a leading provider of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) consumer financing solutions. This collaboration aims to empower retailers by offering flexible financing options to their customers, enhancing purchasing power and driving sales growth.



GunBroker has always been committed to providing the best possible service and value to its community. By partnering with Gearfire Capital, GunBroker will be able to extend its offerings to include consumer financing solutions tailored specifically for the firearms industry. This initiative will enable participating retailers to offer their customers competitive financing options, making it easier for buyers to purchase the products they need and want.

“Understanding the unique needs of firearms sellers and their customers is at the core of what we do,” said Jared Smith, CEO of AMMO, Inc., “Our partnership with Gearfire Capital enhances our platform’s capabilities, giving sellers the tools to thrive in a competitive market and buyers a flexible way to finance their purchases. It’s about creating opportunities and driving the industry forward.”

Gearfire Capital is renowned for its deep understanding of the firearms industry and its innovative financing solutions that cater specifically to the needs of gun retailers and their customers.

“We are excited to partner with GunBroker and support the growth of firearms retailers across the country,” said JW Shultz, CEO of Gearfire Capital. “Our tailored financing options are designed to help businesses expand their customer base and boost sales by making their products more accessible.”

GunBroker expects to have these new financing programs available to its sellers later in 2024.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes its own branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker

GunBroker is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

About Gearfire Capital

Gearfire Capital specializes in providing innovative Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) consumer financing solutions tailored for the firearms industry. With a commitment to supporting retailers and enhancing customer purchasing experiences, Gearfire Capital is at the forefront of financial services in the firearms sector. https://gogearfire.com/solutions/gearfire-capital/

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Ammo, Inc’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:

CoreIR

Phone: (212) 655-0924

IR@ammo-inc.com

GunBroker Contact:

Allen Forkner

Vice President Public Relations and Brand Management

Allen.Forkner@gunbroker.com

Phone: (402) 672-7615

Gearfire Contact:

Chad Seaverns

Chief Operating Officer

ChadS@gearfire.com

Phone: (480) 696-4300



Source: AMMO, Inc.