Lisata Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June 2024 Industry and Investor Events

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following events in June:



BIO International Convention (June 3-6, 2024)

Format: In-person

Location: San Diego, California

Presentation Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Presentation Time: 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please reach out to the Lisata representative under the contact section below or through the conference platform. For more information on the event, please visit https://convention.bio.org/ .

GCFF 2024 Bio Investing Conference

Format: Virtual

Presentation Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata

For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gcff-virtual-2024-bio-investing-conference-tickets-905051061087?aff=LSTA .

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, certepetide (formerly LSTA1) , is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform® technology . The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next two years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into early 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com .

