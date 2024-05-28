Xenon Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Phase 2 X-NOVA Clinical Trial of Azetukalner in Major Depressive Disorder at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2024 Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced data presentations highlighting azetukalner (XEN1101) clinical data in major depressive disorder (MDD) at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) 2024 Annual Meeting in Miami, FL.



Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to present these data from our Phase 2 proof-of-concept X-NOVA study of azetukalner in MDD at the ASCP meeting. The X-NOVA results demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction in depression, in addition to an early onset of action, a significant reduction in anhedonia, and a potentially differentiated safety profile of azetukalner as compared to other antidepressants. These compelling data, along with azetukalner’s novel mechanism of action, support the potential of azetukalner to have a differentiated profile in the treatment of depression.”

Mr. Mortimer continued, “We are looking forward to connecting with ASCP attendees and continuing to raise awareness of azetukalner’s potentially unique attributes and highlight our late-stage clinical work in MDD, starting with the initiation of our Phase 3 MDD program in the second half of this year.”

Xenon’s Presentations at ASCP:

Oral Presentation: “Efficacy and Safety of Azetukalner (XEN1101), a Novel, Kv7 Potassium Channel Opener in Adults With Moderate to Severe Major Depressive Disorder: Results From the Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept X-NOVA Study”

Presenter: Dr. Joe McIntosh, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Xenon Pharmaceuticals

May 28, 2024 at 2 pm ET in Salon 3

Poster: “Efficacy and Safety of Azetukalner (XEN1101), a Novel, Kv7 Potassium Channel Opener in Adults With Moderate to Severe Major Depressive Disorder: Results From the Phase 2, Proof-of-Concept X-NOVA Study”

May 29, 2024 at 11:15 am to 1 pm ET in Salon 4

The Company’s presentations summarize clinical data from its topline results from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept X-NOVA clinical trial, which evaluated the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of 10 mg and 20 mg of azetukalner in 168 patients with moderate to severe MDD.

Summary of Efficacy Data:

The primary endpoint of the study was a change in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale, or MADRS, at week 6. The mean reduction was 13.90 in the placebo group, 15.61 in the 10 mg group and 16.94 in the 20 mg group. A clear dose response and a clinically meaningful, but not statistically significant, 3.04 difference between placebo and the azetukalner 20 mg groups (P=0.135) was observed.

At week 1, the mean reduction in MADRS score from baseline (exploratory endpoint) was significantly different between placebo and azetukalner 20 mg groups (4.88 vs 7.54; P=0.047), demonstrating early onset of efficacy.

The mean reduction in the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale, or HAM-D17, score from baseline to week 6 (pre-specified exploratory endpoint) was significantly different between placebo and azetukalner 20 mg groups (10.2 vs 13.3; difference –3.1, P=0.042).

The mean reduction in the Snaith-Hamilton Pleasure Scale, or SHAPS, score from baseline to week 6 (secondary endpoint) was significantly different between placebo and azetukalner 20 mg groups (5.30 vs 7.77; difference –2.46, P=0.046).

There were no statistically significant differences in change from baseline BAI total scores to week 6 between placebo and azetukalner groups. At baseline, the X-NOVA population, on average, demonstrated minimal to mild symptoms of anxiety (baseline mean BAI total score ≤15). In a post hoc analysis, amongst those participants with moderate to severe BAI scores (≥16) at baseline, numerical improvements were noted in the change from baseline BAI total scores to week 6 in the 20 mg azetukalner group compared to the placebo group (15.38 vs. 9.36; difference –6.02).

Statistical significance was achieved in reporting of at least minimally improved symptoms of depression as assessed by physicians using the Clinical Global Impression of Improvement (CGI-I) (P=0.004) in the azetukalner 20 mg group compared to placebo.

Summary of Safety and Tolerability Data:

Azetukalner was well tolerated with a low incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs), and no serious TEAEs were reported in either dose group.

The most commonly reported TEAEs in the azetukalner 20 mg group included dizziness (17.9%), somnolence (10.7%), headache (8.9%), and disturbance in attention (8.9%), compared to the placebo group which reported dizziness (7.3%), somnolence (1.8%), headache (12.7%), and disturbance in attention (0%).

Rates of discontinuation were similar across all treatment arms and rates of discontinuation owing to TEAEs were low with three patients in the azetukalner 20 mg group (5.4%) compared to two patients in the placebo group (3.6%).

Azetukalner was not associated with notable weight gain or sexual dysfunction.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of people living with neurological and psychiatric disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

