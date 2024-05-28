Digital X-ray Market is Expected to Reach $6.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital X-ray market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.4 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $6.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Digital X-rays offer the benefit of reduced radiation exposure, seamless integration with electronic health records, and long-term cost efficiency. With advanced imaging capabilities and streamlined workflows, orthopedic clinics are driving the widespread adoption of digital X-ray technology, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes while contributing to market growth.

Digital X-ray Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $5.4 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $6.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, systems, portability, price range, type, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Development of AI-based digital X-ray systems Key Market Driver Growing geriatric population and subsequent growth in disease incidence

Based on type, the digital X-ray market is segmented into analog and digital X-ray systems. The digital X-ray segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2023. digital X-ray technology allows for instant image acquisition and processing, eliminating the need for film development and reducing waiting times for patients. This efficiency leads to improved workflow and patient throughput in busy clinical settings. Furthermore, digital X-ray images can be easily stored, retrieved, and shared electronically, facilitating seamless integration with electronic health records (EHR) systems and enabling remote consultations and collaboration among healthcare professionals.

Based on application, the digital X-ray market is segmented into chest, pediatric, cardiovascular imaging, orthopedic, dental, cancer applications and other application. The chest imaging application segment is expected to dominate this market during the forecast period and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Growth in this market can be attributed technology such as high image resolution, rapid image acquisition, and the ability to easily share images for remote consultations, making it well-suited for diagnosing chest conditions efficiently and effectively.

Based on end user, the digital X-ray market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, orthopedic clinic and dental care centers. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for efficient and advanced diagnostic imaging technologies, hospitals and imaging centers are investing in digital X-ray systems to enhance their capabilities for accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of patients.

Based on region, the digital X-ray market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the digital X-ray market, followed by Europe and the APAC. The region boasts a well-established healthcare infrastructure with high levels of technological adoption, creating a conducive environment for the uptake of advanced medical imaging technologies like digital X-ray systems. Secondly, there is a growing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population in North America, leading to an increased demand for diagnostic imaging services to manage and treat these conditions effectively. Such factors help drive the market for digital imaging systems in the Asia Pacific and draw foreign investments. It can also be attributed to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of target diseases, increasing research activities, growing number of cancer surgeries, and technological advancements in digital x-ray.

Prominent Players of Digital X-ray Market

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

GE Healthcare (US)

Canon, Inc. (Japan)

Carestream Health (US)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

and Among others

This report has segmented the global digital X-ray market based on technology, type, systems, portability, price range, application, end user, and region.

Global Digital X-ray Market, by Type

Analog X-ray systems

Digital X-ray systems

Global Digital X-ray Market, by Technology

Direct Radiography

Computed Radiography

Global Digital X-ray Market, by Portability

Fixed Digital X-ray system Floor-To-Ceiling -Mounted Systems Ceiling -Mounted Systems

Portable Digital X-ray system Mobile X-Ray Systems Handheld X-Ray Systems



Global Digital X-ray Market, by System

Retrofit Digital X-ray system

New Digital X-ray system

Global Digital X-ray Market, by Price Range

Low-end Digital X-ray system

Mid Range Digital X-ray system

High-end Digital X-ray system

Global Digital X-ray Market, by Application

Chest Imaging

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular Imaging

Pedatric Imaging

Dental

Cancer

Other Applications



Global Digital X-ray Market, by End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Dental Centers

Other End Users

Digital X-ray Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:

Digital X-ray product manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Suppliers, distributors, and channel partners

Healthcare service providers

Hospitals and academic medical centers

Radiologists

Research laboratories

Health insurance providers

Government bodies/organizations

Regulatory bodies

Medical research institutes

Business research and consulting service providers

Venture capitalists and other public-private funding agencies

Market research and consulting firms

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the digital X-ray market based on technology, systems, portability, price range, type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market ranking and core competencies

To benchmark players within the market using a proprietary competitive leadership mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of market share and product footprint

