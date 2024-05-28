Digital X-ray Market is Expected to Reach $6.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets™
Chicago, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital X-ray market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.4 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $6.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.
Digital X-rays offer the benefit of reduced radiation exposure, seamless integration with electronic health records, and long-term cost efficiency. With advanced imaging capabilities and streamlined workflows, orthopedic clinics are driving the widespread adoption of digital X-ray technology, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes while contributing to market growth.
Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1164
Digital X-ray Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2024
|$5.4 billion
|Estimated Value by 2029
|$6.6 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%
|Market Size Available for
|2022–2029
|Forecast Period
|2024–2029
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Technology, systems, portability, price range, type, application, end user, and region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|Development of AI-based digital X-ray systems
|Key Market Driver
|Growing geriatric population and subsequent growth in disease incidence
Based on type, the digital X-ray market is segmented into analog and digital X-ray systems. The digital X-ray segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2023. digital X-ray technology allows for instant image acquisition and processing, eliminating the need for film development and reducing waiting times for patients. This efficiency leads to improved workflow and patient throughput in busy clinical settings. Furthermore, digital X-ray images can be easily stored, retrieved, and shared electronically, facilitating seamless integration with electronic health records (EHR) systems and enabling remote consultations and collaboration among healthcare professionals.
Based on application, the digital X-ray market is segmented into chest, pediatric, cardiovascular imaging, orthopedic, dental, cancer applications and other application. The chest imaging application segment is expected to dominate this market during the forecast period and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Growth in this market can be attributed technology such as high image resolution, rapid image acquisition, and the ability to easily share images for remote consultations, making it well-suited for diagnosing chest conditions efficiently and effectively.
Based on end user, the digital X-ray market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, orthopedic clinic and dental care centers. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for efficient and advanced diagnostic imaging technologies, hospitals and imaging centers are investing in digital X-ray systems to enhance their capabilities for accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of patients.
Based on region, the digital X-ray market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the digital X-ray market, followed by Europe and the APAC. The region boasts a well-established healthcare infrastructure with high levels of technological adoption, creating a conducive environment for the uptake of advanced medical imaging technologies like digital X-ray systems. Secondly, there is a growing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population in North America, leading to an increased demand for diagnostic imaging services to manage and treat these conditions effectively. Such factors help drive the market for digital imaging systems in the Asia Pacific and draw foreign investments. It can also be attributed to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of target diseases, increasing research activities, growing number of cancer surgeries, and technological advancements in digital x-ray.
Buy a Digital X-ray Industry Report (300 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=1164
Prominent Players of Digital X-ray Market
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
- GE Healthcare (US)
- Canon, Inc. (Japan)
- Carestream Health (US)
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)
- Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
- and Among others
This report has segmented the global digital X-ray market based on technology, type, systems, portability, price range, application, end user, and region.
Global Digital X-ray Market, by Type
- Analog X-ray systems
- Digital X-ray systems
Global Digital X-ray Market, by Technology
- Direct Radiography
- Computed Radiography
Global Digital X-ray Market, by Portability
- Fixed Digital X-ray system
- Floor-To-Ceiling -Mounted Systems
- Ceiling -Mounted Systems
- Portable Digital X-ray system
- Mobile X-Ray Systems
- Handheld X-Ray Systems
Global Digital X-ray Market, by System
- Retrofit Digital X-ray system
- New Digital X-ray system
Global Digital X-ray Market, by Price Range
- Low-end Digital X-ray system
- Mid Range Digital X-ray system
- High-end Digital X-ray system
Global Digital X-ray Market, by Application
- Chest Imaging
- Orthopedic
- Cardiovascular Imaging
- Pedatric Imaging
- Dental
- Cancer
- Other Applications
Global Digital X-ray Market, by End User
- Hospitals
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Dental Centers
- Other End Users
Digital X-ray Market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1164
Key Market Stakeholders:
- Digital X-ray product manufacturers
- Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)
- Suppliers, distributors, and channel partners
- Healthcare service providers
- Hospitals and academic medical centers
- Radiologists
- Research laboratories
- Health insurance providers
- Government bodies/organizations
- Regulatory bodies
- Medical research institutes
- Business research and consulting service providers
- Venture capitalists and other public-private funding agencies
- Market research and consulting firms
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, and forecast the digital X-ray market based on technology, systems, portability, price range, type, application, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
- To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
- To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market ranking and core competencies
- To benchmark players within the market using a proprietary competitive leadership mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of market share and product footprint
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1164
Related Reports:
Medical Equipment Maintenance Market
Get access to the latest updates on Digital X-ray Companies and Digital X-ray Market Size
About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com