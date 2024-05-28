CarbonMeta Technologies Files Provisional Patent for Tracking Captured CO2 in Concrete Using Blockchain Technology

Woodinville, WA, USA, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI, “CarbonMeta”), a pioneering green technology company, today announced the filing of a groundbreaking provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an innovative and verifiable process that transparently documents and tracks sequestered carbon dioxide (CO2) in concrete as carbon credits on a blockchain.



CarbonMeta's patent application outlines an innovative system that combines state-of-the-art carbon sequestration techniques with advanced blockchain technology. This groundbreaking approach aims to revolutionize the construction industry's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. The process and software technology will help CarbonMeta and its customers accurately document and track the CO2 permanently captured in their cement-less concrete products. The captured CO2 will be represented as carbon credits and will be securely stored as elements on a blockchain, thereby ensuring transparency and immutability of the data.

"This provisional patent represents a pivotal step in our mission to create and deploy transformative solutions for a greener tomorrow," said Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of CarbonMeta Technologies. "Our pioneering approach tackles the pressing issue of reducing greenhouse gas emissions head-on and offers investors an opportunity to make a significant impact in the fight against climate change."

CarbonMeta’s patent application was authored by Mohamed Khalil, Martyn Newby and Lloyd Spencer; and was filed with the USPTO on May 23, 2024, with patent development and legal counsel services from PatentManiac.

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK: COWI) is an innovative green technology company focused on researching and developing innovative solutions for processing of industrial and organic waste materials and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. CarbonMeta Technologies’ subsidiary company in Saudi Arabia has developed a proprietary concrete that is carbon-negative and captures up to 10% CO2 by weight during production. CarbonMeta Technologies is committed to environmental sustainability and is actively exploring opportunities in the transformation of industrial waste materials into value added products.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

About PatentManiac

PatentManiac offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and efficient patent services to a diverse clientele, including attorneys, law and IP firms, corporations, legal departments, patent brokerage firms, in-house counsels, and individual inventors worldwide. With a strong focus on providing critical support throughout the entire IP lifecycle, from generation and protection to commercialization, PatentManiac combines strategic insight, deep industry expertise, and cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored solutions that cater to each client's specific requirements.

For more information, please visit https://www.patentmaniac.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mark Duiker

CarbonMeta Technologies Investor Relations

(425) 620-2366

Investor@CarbonMetaTech.com

Attachments