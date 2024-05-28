Zachary “Zak” Green Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Influence and Impact" with Chris Voss

Zachary "Zak" Green

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Zak Green, a distinguished leader in global sales and a pioneering FinTech inventor, has signed a publishing deal to co-author the eagerly anticipated book, Influence and Impact. This collaborative work, featuring renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the world, delves into the power of persuasion in business. Zak Green's extensive experience and unique insights will add a compelling dimension to the project.



Zak Green was born and raised in New York City, the son of an artist mother, a clothing manufacturer father, a psychoanalyst stepfather, and a clinical social worker stepmother. He graduated from Cornell University, where he studied economics and psychology. Zak's early career included stints as a paralegal at a prominent law firm and a marketing associate for a major record label. During this time, he indulged his love of classic rock by playing the drums to his favorite songs.



A pivotal career move came shortly after college when a friend helped him land a job at Lehman Brothers. This role provided Zak with his first taste of Wall Street, exposing him to a fast-paced, demanding environment and offering invaluable lessons in handling challenging personalities. This experience laid the foundation for his future success.



Over the next two decades, Zak's keen understanding of people and their motivations propelled him through several promotions, culminating in significant global sales leadership roles across multinational firms. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Liquidity Sales for AllianceBernstein, where he achieved remarkable success, quadrupling the business in less than five years without increasing headcount. His clients have included endowments, municipalities, Sovereign Wealth Funds, and over 40% of Fortune 500 Companies ™, raising more than $150 billion in assets throughout his career.



Zak's endless curiosity about people and his ability to read and motivate them has been a constant throughout his life. As a student and teacher of influence and persuasion, he has developed a Master Class that has become essential for business leaders looking to enhance their persuasion skills. His work as a persuasion consultant has allowed him to mentor and address influence-based challenges for organizations globally. If interested, you may email him at zmgreen1020@gmail.com



Beyond his professional achievements, Zak is an early FinTech inventor, holding patents for compliance-based trading protocols aimed at leveling the investment playing field. His patented "Systems and Methods for Controlling Portfolios" (Pat. #s 8,095,446 and 8,660,928) seeks to democratize investing by revolutionizing how investors safeguard and rebalance the $50T+ across Fund/ETF investments.



Zak resides in New York City and Southampton with his wife and their two children.

