HealthLynked Introduces AI-Powered Chat Function to Enhance Healthcare Accessibility

NAPLES, Fla., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a leading innovator in healthcare technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new AI-powered chat function designed to assist patients in finding healthcare providers across the country. This advanced feature will significantly enhance the effectiveness of the HealthLynked Concierge Team, reducing wait times and offering 24/7 service to users.



The new AI chat bot will provide instant answers to customer questions and assist in locating healthcare providers by name, specialty, or location. Over the next few months, HealthLynked plans to integrate its comprehensive healthcare provider database with the AI system, ensuring users can access up-to-date information on medical professionals nationwide. If the AI is unable to answer a query, the chat will be seamlessly transferred to a live representative.

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked, stated, "Our new AI chat function is a testament to our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve healthcare accessibility. By integrating AI into our platform, we can provide more efficient and timely support to our users, ensuring they receive the care they need without unnecessary delays."

Chris Hall, CTO of HealthLynked, added, "The integration of AI into our concierge service is a significant milestone for HealthLynked. This technology will streamline our operations, reduce wait times, and enhance the overall user experience. We are excited to continue developing and deploying advanced AI tools to meet the evolving needs of our users."

As HealthLynked continues to expand its AI capabilities, the company anticipates delivering more effective, timely, and cost-efficient solutions to users seeking healthcare answers. This innovation underscores HealthLynked's mission to revolutionize patient care through data integration and advanced technology.

For more information about HealthLynked and its new AI chat function, please visit HealthLynked's website

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to improving global community health. Our mission unfolds in two pivotal goals: First, to transform healthcare into a system marked by enhanced efficiency and improved care for all, leveraging cutting-edge technology and connectivity. Second, to forge a patient-centric network that not only places patients at the heart of their healthcare journey but also mobilizes their participation to accelerate medical discoveries and the development of cures for diseases that impact humanity. This pioneering model empowers individuals with unparalleled access to and control over their medical information, fostering a collaborative environment where every patient contribution can spearhead breakthroughs in health and wellness. Through these concerted efforts, we aim to secure a healthier future for generations to come.

At the heart of our endeavors is the HealthLynked Network, a sophisticated, cloud-based platform designed to facilitate the seamless exchange of medical information among patients and healthcare providers. By centralizing and securing medical data — including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records — our members are empowered to take an active role in managing their healthcare with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

HealthLynked is a beacon for healthcare providers, offering an ecosystem that enhances patient care through improved communication and access to critical health information. Our network fosters an environment where providers can gain valuable insights into practice operations, enhancing patient compliance and optimizing scheduling. Providers are encouraged to join our network by updating their profiles, thereby accessing HealthLynked's suite of tools designed to decrease patient wait times, increase patient volumes, and foster meaningful engagements with patients.

A cornerstone of our philosophy is the ethical management of healthcare data. HealthLynked does not sell any healthcare data, ensuring the privacy and security of our members' information at all times.

We invite you to join us in this journey towards a healthier future. Download the HealthLynked app today, available on both Android and Apple devices, and take the first step in taking control of your healthcare.

For more information about HealthLynked Corp., including details on how to become a part of our growing community, please visit our website at www.healthlynked.com .

Together, we are paving the way for a future where healthcare is more accessible, efficient, and interconnected than ever before. Welcome to the next generation of healthcare. Welcome to HealthLynked.

Stay connected with HealthLynked on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements & Risk Factors

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov .

