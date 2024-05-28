BriaCell Announces Clinical Supply Agreement with BeiGene for Bria-OTS™ First in Human Study

Study to evaluate the effects of Bria-OTS™ in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, in advanced, late stage, heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer.

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces a clinical supply agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) (“BeiGene”) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bria-OTS™, BriaCell’s next generation immunotherapy, in combination with BeiGene's anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, for the treatment of advanced heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer.

“We are extremely excited about partnering with BeiGene on this novel immunotherapy approach with planned expansion to prostate and other cancers,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO. “This agreement marks another positive milestone for BriaCell in our commitment to transform cancer care.”

“The Bria-OTS™ platform capitalizes on our success with Bria-IMT™, which has shown clinical benefit after check point inhibitors (CPIs) resistance,” stated Dr. Del Priore, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer. “In our randomized Phase 2 and other trials of Bria-IMT™, BriaCell immunotherapy has shown survival and clinical benefit in patients with central nervous system (CNS) metastases and after progression on antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Bria-OTS™ platform is the next generation off-the-shelf therapy with enhanced potency. There is rationale to predict that combining Bria-OTS™ with tislelizumab may impart additional benefit in this refractory patient population.”

The limited access Phase 1/2 clinical trial will initially evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bria-OTS™ alone in breast cancer and later in combination with tislelizumab. BriaCell also plans to evaluate Bria-OTS™ in prostate and other cancers.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

