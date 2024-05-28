ParaZero Received a Purchase Order for its Advanced Safety Systems for UAE-based Manufacturer of Heavy-Lift Cargo Drones

ParaZero to develop, equip and supply its safety systems to a UAE-based air mobility company

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "Company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, today announced that is has received a purchase order from a leading UAE-based company specializing in heavy-lift cargo drones and advanced air mobility (AAM) platforms. This partnership involves the development and delivery of customized safety systems for the partner’s heavy-lift cargo drones.

ParaZero has secured a deal to develop and provide a custom solution, based on its state-of-the-art SafeAir™ systems, enhancing the safety of their cutting-edge unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

ParaZero’s SafeAir is a UAS parachute recovery system that mitigates flight risks autonomously. The SafeAir system is equipped with integrated sensors that continuously monitor and analyze the drone’s flight patterns to identify any indications of a critical failure. When triggered, the SmartAir Pro™, ParaZero’s onboard computer, responds with an instantaneous activation of the SafeAir system. The system cuts power to the drone, alerts people on the ground with an audible alarm, and deploys a lightweight parachute, bringing the drone down to the ground in a safe, controlled descent.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero ( https://parazero.com/ ) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations overpopulated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).

