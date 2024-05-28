CARGO Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company positioned to advance next generation, potentially curative cell therapies for cancer patients, today announced that the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.



TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA

Gina Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, May 28, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Gina Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. ET, in New York City.

Interested parties can access the live webcasts for the conferences in the Investors section of CARGO’s website under News & Events. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the live presentations for approximately 30 days.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company positioned to advance next- generation, potentially curative cell therapies for cancer patients. CARGO’s programs, platform technologies, and manufacturing strategy are designed to directly address the limitations of approved cell therapies, including limited durability of effect, safety concerns and unreliable supply. CARGO is currently evaluating its lead program, firicabtagene autoleucel (firi-cel) (CRG-022), an autologous CD22 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy candidate, in a potentially pivotal Phase 2 clinical study in patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) whose disease relapsed or was refractory (R/R) to CD19 CAR T-cell therapy. CARGO also plans to evaluate firi-cel (CRG-022) in patients at earlier stages of disease, including LBCL and other hematologic malignancies. Beyond its lead program, CARGO is leveraging its proprietary cell engineering platform technologies to develop a pipeline of programs that incorporate multiple transgene therapeutic “cargo” designed to enhance CAR T-cell persistence and trafficking to tumor lesions, as well as to help safeguard against tumor resistance and T-cell exhaustion. This includes the CRG-023 program, which incorporates a tri-specific CAR T with CD2 co-stimulation. CARGO’s founders are pioneers and world-class experts in CAR T-cell therapy, and its team has significant experience and success in developing, manufacturing, launching and commercializing oncology and cell therapy products. For more information, please visit the CARGO Therapeutics website at https://cargo-tx.com/.

Follow us on LinkedIn: CARGO Therapeutics

Follow us on X (Twitter): @CARGOTx

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kimberly Muscara

kimberly@redhousecomms.com

Investor Contact:

Jessica Serra

jserra@cargo-tx.com

Laurence Watts

laurence@newstreetir.com