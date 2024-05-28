PetMed Express, Inc. Appoints Carla Dodds as New Chief Marketing Officer

Accomplished executive will lead integrated marketing strategy to accelerate growth

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx, (Nasdaq: PETS) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Carla Dodds as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She brings extensive experience in leadership roles encompassing marketing, strategy and operations for major global companies including Walmart, MasterCard, Curacao, Omnilife-Chivas Group, and Penske Media Corporation. As CMO, Dodds will be responsible for leading PetMeds’ integrated marketing strategy including brand and content, digital and lifecycle marketing, co-op media, customer acquisition and retention, customer insights and market research, social media and corporate communications.



“Carla is a dynamic and inspiring leader who brings a wealth of experience in consumer behavior, integrated marketing solutions, and modern, innovative campaigns focused on driving incrementality, creating meaningful loyalty programs, and increasing brand equity," said Sandra Campos, President and CEO. "Her consumer-centric focus aligns perfectly with our vision of prioritizing pets' needs in all we do. She will be instrumental in our next phase of growth, reinvigorating the PETS business."

“It’s an exciting time to join PetMeds as we harness the combined power of our brands and unique platform to accelerate growth,” said Carla Dodds, CMO. “I look forward to working alongside such a talented team driven by our wellness companion vision, centrally focused on our customers and their pets, providing exceptional care at every interaction.”

About Carla Dodds

Ms. Dodds is a global executive with a passion for consumer growth while driving impact, innovation, and transformation. Throughout her extensive career in the U.S. and Latin America, she has led and executed go-to-market business and marketing strategies across several industries including Retail, CPG, Financial Services, Private Equity, Telcom, MLM, and Energy. She is a servant leader driven to both create and execute an organization’s vision, while equally committing to people and the community.

Carla’s entrepreneurial spirit and desire to be at the forefront of innovative solutions have allowed her opportunities to lead diverse initiatives in product development and optimization across multiple categories including, mobile, beverages, snacks, health & wellness, beauty, apparel, sports, entertainment, and global financial products. As an independent consultant and principal at NovoMercatus LLC, she also served as interim/fractional CMO, CDO, and COO for e-commerce, retail, consumer packaged goods, tech companies, and various brands.

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in pioneering the digital pet pharmacy industry. As a national online retailer, PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com are top choices for delivering preventive and chronic symptom prescriptions and OTC medications and products through their thousands of veterinary partners and a loyal customer base. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer unparalleled value and convenience to pet parents at every stage of their pets' lives, whether dogs, cats, or horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provide a comprehensive range of medications, food products, and essential supplies through their websites, www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended March 31, 2023. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

ICR, LLC

John Mills

(646) 277-1254

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

investor@petmeds.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7ade9e4-4790-4200-b77c-a84f1bdd6022