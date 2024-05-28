Submit Release
DLH Announces Participation in Upcoming Events

ATLANTA, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security solutions to federal agencies, today announced that management will participate in the following investor events in June:

•  June 4: The Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Boston

•  June 5: The Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay

Institutional investors are encouraged to contact these events directly to set up time with the management. Presentation materials will also be available on the Company’s website beginning the morning of June 4, 2024 and, in addition, the Stifel Conference general presentation session, at 2:25 p.m. Eastern on June 4, will be webcast.

About DLH
DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 3,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Contact: Chris Witty
Phone: 646-438-9385
Email: cwitty@darrowir.com


