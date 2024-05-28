CMG Announces Appointment of Dave Montana as VP, Global Sales

David Hicks, VP, Eastern Hemisphere to Retire

CALGARY, Alberta, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) (TSX: CMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Montana to a newly created position of VP, Global Sales. David Hicks, currently VP, Eastern Hemisphere, will step down as executive officer effective June 28, 2024, and will continue in an advisory capacity until his retirement on December 31, 2024.



“Dave Montana is a dynamic global sales leader with experience in both the energy industry and software. He is data-driven with a proven track record in transforming software company business models to accelerate sales, increase retention and drive adoption,” said Pramod Jain, CEO. “In this newly created role, Dave will oversee the global sales team for the CMG segment. He brings a valuable combination of operational excellence, technical knowledge, and a talent for fostering collaborative and high-performing teams. I am excited to welcome him as a key member of our executive management team.”

Mr. Montana has held senior global sales roles in technology for over 15 years. He joins from Canonical Inc. where he was VP Sales, responsible for the US, Canada, and Latin America. Prior to this role, he held global software sales roles at Red Hat Inc. and Schlumberger (now SLB). In his new role at CMG, he will report directly to CEO Pramod Jain.

Mr. Montana holds a Bachelor of Business Management and a Master of Business Administration from the Western Governors University in Austin, Texas.

On the retirement of David Hicks, Mr. Jain commented “David Hicks has been a driving force behind CMG’s success since he joined the organization in 1998. His strong leadership has led to the enviable position we are in today with our market presence in the Eastern Hemisphere. The depth of his technical knowledge, skill at developing relationships with our customers and radical candor in his leadership have been invaluable. He has been a stable, guiding force through many challenges and changes at CMG over the years and the Company has emerged stronger as a result. I am deeply grateful for his counsel over the past two years. All of us at CMG wish David the very best in the future.”

About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

