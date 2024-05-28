Enphase Energy Launches IQ Battery 5P in Mexico

FREMONT, Calif., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it started shipping its most powerful home battery to-date, the IQ® Battery 5P™, in Mexico. The IQ Battery 5P is a modular design with 5 kWh capacity and can be paired with the new IQ8™ Microinverters to provide homeowners reliable electricity to use whenever they need it.



The new Enphase® Energy System™ with the IQ Battery 5P enables configurations ranging from 5 to 60 kWh and offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers because of more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their battery systems, including the self-consumption feature to help minimize the use of electricity from the grid.

“We’re proud to offer homeowners the best energy technology the industry has to offer,” said Roger Sherman, director at Ecocentro Solar, a Platinum installer of Enphase products in Southeast Mexico. “Enphase continues to lead with its distributed, microinverter-based solutions, and the new IQ Battery 5P is set to become a very important part of our offering allowing us to continue to support customers seeking grid-independence. The support that we receive from Enphase is of the highest standard.”

The third-generation Enphase Energy Systems in Mexico also include IQ8 Microinverters, which are designed to help maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes to support higher-powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The IQ8 Series Microinverters includes IQ8P™, which features a peak output AC power of 480 W and is designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 670 W DC. The Enphase Energy System integrates with the IQ® Gateway, which should always be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase App monitoring platform. In addition, Enphase offers 24/7 customer support and industry-leading limited warranties for both solar and battery products. This includes a 20-year limited warranty for all IQ8 Microinverters and a 15-year warranty for all IQ Batteries activated in Mexico.

“Our customer base is growing as clean energy continues to gain traction in Mexico,” said Diego Palacios, CEO of Lifestyle Energy, an installer of Enphase products in Mexico. “As the energy transition continues, Enphase continues to provide the hardware systems and software platforms we need to speed the pace of installations and meet demand, safely and securely.”

“The IQ Battery 5P is a reliable and adaptable energy storage solution that empowers homeowners to take control of their energy future,” said Mehran Sedigh, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to provide our industry-leading technology to installers in Mexico and support the country’s transition to clean and resilient energy sources.”

Enphase expects to introduce more sophisticated energy management software for its solar plus battery systems in 2024 as Mexico continues the rapid shift toward electrification with electric vehicles, heat pumps, and more. The Enphase Energy System software can help manage this complexity by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to forecast and optimize home energy needs.

For more information about the IQ Battery 5P, please visit the Enphase website for Mexico.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 75 million microinverters, and over 4.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase Energy’s products in Mexico; and the timing of new software for its solar plus battery systems in 2024. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

