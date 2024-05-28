Latest Survey from Grayscale Investments® and The Harris Poll Uncovers Likely American Voters Increasingly Becoming Crypto Investors

Nearly half of likely American voters think some of their future investment portfolio will include crypto



77% of likely American voters believe: ‘Presidential candidates should have an informed perspective on innovative technology, like AI or crypto’

STAMFORD, Conn., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest crypto asset manager*, today announced the second phase of findings from its national survey, 2024 Election: The Role of Crypto, conducted on its behalf by The Harris Poll. The survey, which is being released in three installments leading up to the U.S. Elections, builds upon the initial findings released in November 2023 and focuses on Americans' perspectives on crypto, investing, the U.S. financial system, and how these factors may be shaping their voting decisions later this year.

Grayscale and Harris Poll’s latest survey data reaffirm many of the initial survey findings, and also reveal that the current economic conditions in the U.S. are driving more Americans toward crypto. The survey found that 2 out of 5 likely voters (41%) are paying attention to Bitcoin and other crypto assets in the face of geopolitical tensions, inflation, and a weakening U.S. dollar – a statistic that is up from 34% in the Phase One survey conducted by The Harris Poll from November 2023. Similarly, voters increasingly indicated that they expect some of their investment portfolio to include crypto (47% vs 40% in 2023).

"This is a timely survey given the latest developments related to crypto policy on the Hill. Likely American voters from across the political spectrum indicate a heightened interest in investing in crypto assets and in supporting candidates well-versed in the emerging technologies,” said Zach Pandl, Grayscale’s Head of Research. "Aligned with recent votes in the House and Senate, this data reinforces that crypto has become a bipartisan issue that neither party can afford to overlook."

Additional highlights from Phase Two of the 2024 Election: The Role of Crypto survey include:

Crypto isn’t a partisan issue: American voters are evenly split in their perceptions of which political party has the most favorable position on policies and regulations that support crypto, and are typically biased toward their own party. For example, 64% of Democrats think that the Democratic party is most favorable towards crypto investing, 67% of Republicans believe that the Republican party is more favorable towards crypto, and more than half (51%) of Independent voters say they are not sure.

American voters are evenly split in their perceptions of which political party has the most favorable position on policies and regulations that support crypto, and are typically biased toward their own party. For example, 64% of Democrats think that the Democratic party is most favorable towards crypto investing, 67% of Republicans believe that the Republican party is more favorable towards crypto, and more than half (51%) of Independent voters say they are not sure. Voters want regulators to take action on crypto : Compared to the first wave in November 2023, the second phase of survey data found that voters are more likely to say that they would invest in crypto if there were clearer policies or regulations (52% vs. 48%). Similarly, a strong majority (79%) of voters agreed with the statement: ‘It is imperative that political leaders work towards creating frameworks and rules that enable financial inclusion and investor protection.’

: Compared to the first wave in November 2023, the second phase of survey data found that voters are more likely to say that they would invest in crypto if there were clearer policies or regulations (52% vs. 48%). Similarly, a strong majority (79%) of voters agreed with the statement: ‘It is imperative that political leaders work towards creating frameworks and rules that enable financial inclusion and investor protection.’ Voters increasingly want to support a candidate who is knowledgeable about crypto: Compared to 2023, voters agree that they are more likely to vote for a candidate who is informed about crypto compared to one who is not (53% vs. 48%). Regardless of political party, a majority (77%) of voters also agreed that ‘Presidential candidates should have an informed perspective on innovative technology, like AI or crypto.’

Compared to 2023, voters agree that they are more likely to vote for a candidate who is informed about crypto compared to one who is not (53% vs. 48%). Regardless of political party, a majority (77%) of voters also agreed that ‘Presidential candidates should have an informed perspective on innovative technology, like AI or crypto.’ Spot Bitcoin ETF approval has helped draw voter interest in the Bitcoin and the crypto asset class: Nearly 3 in 10 (28%) Americans report that spot Bitcoin ETF approval has made them more interested in investing in Bitcoin (18%) or crypto assets more broadly (15%).

Almost all likely American voters know about Bitcoin, and more than half of them are aware about the second largest crypto asset by market cap, Ethereum: Bitcoin continues to be the most widely known crypto asset by a majority of American voters (98%), and the survey found that more than half of likely American voters (54%) say that they are aware of Ethereum, as well.

Bitcoin continues to be the most widely known crypto asset by a majority of American voters (98%), and the survey found that more than half of likely American voters (54%) say that they are aware of Ethereum, as well. Likely American voters, especially younger generations, are more open to crypto: Nearly a third of American voters (32%) say that they are either more open to investing in crypto or learning more about it since the beginning of the year; this is especially true for most Gen Z (60%) and Millennial (51%) voters.

Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States between April 30th and May 2nd, 2024 among 1,768 adults (aged 18 and over) who plan to vote in the 2024 presidential election by The Harris Poll on behalf of Grayscale via its Harris On Demand omnibus product. Data were weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, marital status, household size, household income, employment, and propensity to be online, to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population – and was compared to “Phase One” data that was conducted by these same parameters at the end of November 2023.

Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest.

To learn more about the survey and download the full report of the findings, please visit www.grayscale.com/elections .

* AUM as of 5/23/24

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of regulated and future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and deep expertise as the world’s largest crypto asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single-asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. Certain Grayscale products are distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC).

Media Contact

Jennifer Rosenthal

press@grayscale.com