Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,446 in the last 365 days.

Lantheus to Present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today announced Paul Blanchfield, President, will present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference at 2:40 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 4.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus
Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 65 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Contacts:
Mark Kinarney
Vice President, Investor Relations
978-671-8842
ir@lantheus.com 

Melissa Downs
Senior Director, External Communications
646-975-2533
media@lantheus.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lantheus to Present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more