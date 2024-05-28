Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group and Susan G. Komen® Pair Up With World No. 1 Golfer Nelly Korda to Help End Breast Cancer

Campaign Led by Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group Aims to Improve and Save Lives Impacted by Breast Cancer as Susan G. Komen Works to Provide Access to High-Quality Breast Care and Services.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the biggest women’s U.S. golf tournament tees off, Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is proud to partner with Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group (TMHCC), based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, a premier provider of specialized insurance products for the sports and entertainment industries, and Nelly Korda, the number one world ranked women’s golfer. This collaboration aims to support efforts to end breast cancer and bring vital resources to those affected by the disease during the premier women’s U.S. golf tournament, taking place from May 30 to June 2 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Every 12 minutes, a woman in the U.S. succumbs to breast cancer, a disease that disregards age, gender, socio-economic status or location. Experts suggest one-third of U.S. breast cancer deaths could be preventable with universal access to modern treatments. In alignment with this cause, TMHCC will donate $5,000 for every birdie and $10,000 for every eagle that Nelly Korda scores during the tournament, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $50,000. If Nelly achieves a career-best round, TMHCC will make an extraordinary donation of $1 million to Susan G. Komen.

“In keeping with our Good Company philosophy, we are so excited to spearhead this 3-way partnership. What better way to drive attention and donations to such a worthy cause than connecting the number one world ranked golfer playing at the biggest event of the year? Susan G. Komen and Nelly Korda have both been such pleasures to work with and in addition to our corporate donation, we can’t wait to tally all the donations tied to this wonderful charitable promotion,” said Tokio Marine HCC’s CEO Susan Rivera.

“Empowering women and celebrating their wins is such a meaningful part of our culture at Susan G. Komen. It’s been a joy to watch Nelly’s incredible golf career over the years, and we’re honored to partner with TMHCC for this momentous initiative. Thanks to the generosity of TMHCC and Ms. Korda, Komen can extend more services and financial assistance to patients nationwide, ultimately saving more lives from breast cancer,” said Paula Schneider, President & CEO of Susan G. Komen.

To learn more, follow the campaign and make donations, please visit www.swingforcure.com.

As part of the Tokio Marine Group family, TMHCC is driven by the philosophy of “To Be a Good Company.” This core value highlights TMHCC’s commitment to taking meaningful actions and pursuing strategic endeavors that benefit not only its business but also its people, clients and society at large. This guiding principle ensures TMHCC consistently acts for the greater good, fostering a positive and sustainable impact that helps advance its people, clients and society towards a better future.

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $61 billion as of March 31, 2024. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Media Contact: Sean Curtin President & CUO – Contingency & SHEL Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group scurtin@tmhcc.com 781.258.9232

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

Media Contact: press@komen.org