Nano® Hearing Aids and Soundwave Hearing Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Accessibility to Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aid

The new CEO of Nano® Ryan Zackon and the CEO of Soundwave Anthony Florek share vision of an online hearing aid marketplace facilitating education and access for consumers to OTC compliant products

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano® Hearing Aids, a leader in innovative hearing solutions, and Soundwave Hearing, the creators of the Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aid, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing accessibility to cutting-edge hearing technology for consumers. As part of this collaboration, the Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids will now be available for purchase through Nano's platform, enabling Soundwave to tap into Nano's extensive customer base.



This partnership represents a win for consumers and marks the first milestone in Nano's journey toward realizing the vision of its new CEO, whereby its platform can serve as an online marketplace dedicated to hearing loss, offering a broader variety of OTC compliant hearing aids in one place. By integrating the Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aid into Nano's offerings, both companies are simplifying the purchasing process for consumers while ensuring they have access to top-quality hearing solutions.

Ryan Zackon, CEO of Nano® Hearing Aids, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "At Nano, we are committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers by offering the latest advancements in hearing technology. Our collaboration with Soundwave Hearing allows us to expand our product lineup, providing consumers with more choices and convenience. This is a win for the consumer."

Anthony Florek, CEO of Soundwave Hearing, also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its benefits for consumers. He stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Nano® Hearing Aids to make the Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aid more accessible to individuals seeking reliable self-fitting hearing solutions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the consumer experience and ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality hearing aids."

For more information about Nano® Hearing Aids and the Sontro® Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aid, please visit www.nanohearingaids.com or www.hearsoundwave.com .

