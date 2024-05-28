Kratos Defense Celebrates the 200th Launch of the BQM-177A in Support of U.S. Navy Exercises

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets and an industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, today announced that on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the Kratos BQM-177A flew in support of the U.S. Navy’s AIM-9X mission at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, in California. This event marked the 200th launch of the BQM-177A by Pacific Target and Marine Operations (PTMO) and resulted in the successful completion of the exercise.

The BQM-177A is the U.S. Navy’s next-generation Sub-Sonic Aerial Target (SSAT). While it provides formidable threat emulation for air-to-air engagements, the BQM-177A’s aerodynamic design and unmatched performance capabilities make it the best choice for highly dynamic, high-subsonic, sea-skimming anti-ship cruise missile threat emulation.

Capable of speeds in excess of 0.95 Mach and a sea-skimming altitude as low as 6.6 feet, the BQM-177A has no equal when it comes to delivering realistic anti-ship missile threat emulation.





This highly versatile aerial target supports a variety of mission requirements by carrying a wide array of internal and external payloads, including proximity scoring, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), passive and active RF augmentation, electronic countermeasures, infrared (IR) augmentation (plume pods), chaff and flare dispensers, and towed targets.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said about the program’s bicentennial milestone, “Because of its high-performance capabilities and demonstrated reliability, the BQM-177A has proven to play a crucial role in the training of today’s warfighters. With a global shift toward the use of drones in military applications, this platform is only becoming more relevant in the unmanned landscape of today’s battlefield. The 200th launch is an indicator of just how valuable the 177 is to executing the Navy’s objectives, and I am very proud of the role we have to play in preparing our nation’s warfighting personnel to be ready for what’s next.”

Acknowledging this significant program milestone, Greg Crewse, Program Manager for the Navy’s Aerial Targets Program Office (PMA-208), said, “The 200th launch of the BQM-177A is a significant achievement that reflects the dedication and skill of our collective team. We are committed to supporting our warfighters' need for next-generation target threat capability and are excited to continue improving aerial target systems to ensure that our Navy is ready for any challenge."

https://www.navair.navy.mil/news/Symphony-motion-PTMO-marks-milestone-200th-BQM-177-launch/Tue-04302024-1614.

