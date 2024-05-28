Rachel Krauss Weise Appointed President of Research and Insights Division at Bastion

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion, a global leader in strategic marketing and communications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Krauss Weise as President of its Research and Insights division. In her new role, Rachel will lead the division's efforts in providing comprehensive research, data-driven insights, and strategic guidance to clients across diverse industries.



Krauss Weise brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Bastion, having previously held key leadership positions in market research and analytics. Rachel augments Bastion Agency with her extensive leadership and experience, having held pivotal roles at Vault AI, MarketCast, and Kantar Millward Brown Digital. Her tenure as President of Insights & Strategy at Vault AI showcased her expertise in leveraging AI-powered tools to deliver actionable consumer insights, while her roles at MarketCast demonstrated her strategic vision in expanding divisions and driving revenue growth.

Her track record of transforming complex data into compelling narratives and her ability to lead global teams across multiple industries like entertainment, gaming, technology, and consumer goods underscore her strategic acumen and communication skills. Her leadership style, combining strategic vision with hands-on execution and successful past division creation, scaling, and management, has resulted in the creation of impactful insights that drive business growth.

Krauss Weise brings 20+ years of global consumer insights & brand strategy across diverse industries, including media, entertainment, gaming, technology, sports, finance, CPG, automotive, retail, food, pharmaceuticals/OTC, travel, and consumer electronics. Her unique background in traditional quantitative and qualitative market research and AI-powered analysis gives her a unique lens to tell data-driven stories and drive brand success. Her passion is to deliver strategic insights with a clear point-of-view to help brands and organizations achieve their creative, marketing, and business goals through understanding consumer behavior, audience segmentation, and content optimization.



"We are delighted to welcome Rachel to Bastion as the new President of our Research and Insights division," said Dax Cornelius, CEO of Bastion. "Rachel's proven track record in leveraging data and insights to inform strategic decision-making will be instrumental in enhancing our offerings and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

As President of Research and Insights, Krauss Weise will oversee Bastion's research initiatives, data analytics, market intelligence, and consumer behavior studies. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping Bastion's strategic direction and ensuring the delivery of actionable insights that empower clients to make informed business decisions to stay ahead in today's dynamic marketplace.

“I'm thrilled to be joining Bastion Agency Insights at a critical juncture, where brands need to be more agile and insightful than ever before. The chance to lead Bastion Insights' stellar team and build upon their amazing work is incredibly exciting." said Rachel, "The combination of their deep consumer understanding and strategic expertise, coupled with Bastion's integrated human-centered marketing muscle, creates a truly unique offering for clients. This collaborative environment, along with Bastion's global reach, empowers us to deliver bespoke solutions with unmatched efficiency. It's the perfect marriage of boutique client service with the firepower of a global agency. In today's dynamic landscape, consumer expectations are constantly evolving, and Bastion's integrated approach allows us to stay ahead of the curve, helping businesses connect with their target audiences in powerful and meaningful ways. This approach allows us to drive transformative growth for businesses of all sizes, from established brands to disruptive startups.”

Krauss Weise's appointment emphasizes Bastion's dedication to providing unparalleled expertise and strategic guidance to clients, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of the modern business landscape.

About Bastion Agency

Bastion is a leading global marketing and communications agency that empowers brands to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. With a focus on strategic thinking, innovative solutions, and measurable results, Bastion delivers impactful human-centric campaigns that drive engagement, growth, and brand success.

