LevLane Advertising Wins PRSA Anvil Award for Best Feature Article Addressing Bias Against Use of Biological Terms in Women's Health Marketing and Advertising





PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LevLane Advertising, one of Philadelphia's oldest independent full-service advertising agencies, was awarded an Anvil Award for the prestigious Public Relations Society of America's (PRSA) 2024 Anvil Awards, which recognize the best public relations tactics and campaigns of the year and represent the highest standards of performance in the industry.

Silver Anvil Awards single out the best strategic public relations campaigns of the year as well as outstanding organizational excellence. Bronze Anvil Awards recognize outstanding public relations tactics that contribute to the success of overall programs or campaigns.

LevLane's entry for the "Feature Article" category showcased Chief Marketing Officer, Liz Weir and the team's collaboration with Dr. Karla Loken, DO, OBGYN, FACOOG, to address the gender biases in women's health advertising, which culminated in an original bylined article featured in "Femtech Insider," a target trade publication.

The piece, titled “Kegels, Vaginas, and Vulvas, Oh My!: Why Does Meta STILL Think 'Kegels' is a dirty word?", positioned Loken and Weir as thought leaders in the women's health space while supporting LevLane's reputation as an advocate for gender equality in marketing and advertising.

Aside from Loken and Weir, the project team included the following from LevLane: Kevin Dunn, chief client officer; Lauren Stralo, PR supervisor; Lauren Hepburn, PR specialist; Kelly Ryan, account team; Katie Gavin, project management; and Michele Burns, project team.

A total of 47 Silver Anvil Awards, 22 Bronze Anvil Awards, 48 Awards of Excellence and 18 Awards of Commendation were presented during the evening. Click here to see the complete list of winners.

