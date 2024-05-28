Marotta Controls Earns Exceptional Small Business Performance Award from Lockheed Martin for the Second Consecutive Year

Accolade recognizes 14 small businesses that exceeded expectations in providing significant value and innovative solutions to Lockheed Martin Missile & Fire Control in 2023

MONTVILLE, N.J., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, today announced it is one of fourteen recipients of the Lockheed Martin Exceptional Small Business Performance Award for 2023. This marks the second consecutive year Marotta has received this award. Presented by Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, this annual honor recognizes exceptional small businesses contributing to Lockheed’s success over the course of the previous year.



“Over the past 14 years, Marotta’s relationship with Lockheed Martin has grown from vendor to collaborator, contributor, and partner. The Missiles and Fire Control division has tapped our expertise on numerous occasions for some of its most critical programs, and we have consistently delivered,” said Steven Fox, senior vice president, Power & Actuation Systems, Marotta Controls. “This latest recognition is further confirmation that Marotta is much more than a trusted and highly valued partner, we are an extension of the Lockheed team – ready to tackle any challenge they put in front of us and deliver on our commitments.”

Marotta was previously named a 2022 Exceptional Small Business Supplier for fulfilling the subassembly needs of Lockheed’s next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile (PrSM) designed for the U.S. Army. Marotta also received the 2015 and 2013 awards for its development of missile program power supplies.

For more information about the Marotta Controls power and actuation capabilities, visit https://marotta.com/markets/tactical/.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider which designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

Contact:

Katee Glass

Marotta Controls, Inc.

kglass@marotta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fed08f8-844f-45cf-94d9-715dd9d882b9