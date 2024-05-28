PUBLIC NOTICE FROM THE MINSTRY OF AGRICULTURE & LIVESTOCK

PESTICIDES REGISTRATION UNIT

TO: ALL COMPANIES AND INDIVIDUALS IMPORTING PESTICIDES INTO THE SOLOMON ISLANDS.

Please be reminded that you are aware of the laws of Solomon Islands on regulations governing the registration and importation of pesticides into the country.

The Safety at Work (Pesticides) Regulations Act 1983 (chapter 74, section 28,) on Registration states: “Any person who wishes to import a pesticide into, or to sell, or supply, or use it in Solomon Islands shall apply to the Registrar for registration of the pesticide in the specified form”.

Please take note of the following;

pesticide” means-

(a) any formulated product intended for use or used against a pest; and

(b) includes active ingredient and adjuvant

Businesses and private individuals who have in the past registered your pesticides but have expired permits are advised to renew your permits.

Those intending to import to consult the Pesticides Registration Unit within the Department of Research, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, to assist with registration formalities before importation.

This serves as a one month notice effective 27/05/24. Those failing to comply after the one month period will have their pesticides confiscated or face penalties stipulated in the Pesticides Regulations Act.

MAL is stepping up these measures to ensure that pesticides imported either for agricultural pest control or household pest treatment are safe and does not endanger the health and safety of humans and the environment.

All enquiries and assistance with registration, please contact:

Chief Research Officer, Crop Health

Mrs. Maria Gharuka

Email: at MGaruka@mal.gov.sb

Ph: Office- 220267/3400

Hilda Itou Wratten

Email: HWratten@mal.gov.sb

Ph: 34000

