Police arrest a 26-year-old-male person in Malaita Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki Malaita Province have arrested a 26-year-old male person in relation to the death of a 10 month old baby who was murdered by his father last week in Malaita.

Operation (Ops) Manager Malaita Province Superintendent Michael Ramosaea says, “The suspect escaped after the incident and finally gave himself to police in Auki on 24 May 2024.”

Ops Manager Ramosaea says, “The suspect was arrested and placed in police custody upon arrival and he is currently remanded in Auki Correctional Service to appear in court on a later date.”

“I would like to thank the community leaders for their efforts and commitment in working together with the police, especially the young people for taking the lead in bringing the suspect to face justice,” Mr. Ramosaea said.

He said, “This is a very good indication of partnership between police and the community.”

RSIPF Press