25-years-old male person charged for assault causing bodily harm in Malaita Province

Police in Auki Police Station have arrested and charged a 25-years-old male person for assault causing bodily harm contrary to section 245 of the penal code at Malaita Province recently.

Operation (Ops) Manager Malaita Provincial Police, Superintendent Michael Ramosaea says, “The incident took place at Suú village after an argument broke out between two male relatives. It is said that the suspect’s relatives disliked his wife.”

Ops Manager Ramosaea says, “It is alleged that during the heated argument the suspect took hold of a rock and threw it at the victim who then sustained minor injuries.”

Superintendent Ramosaea says, “With disagreements within a family setting, there are better ways to address and solve whatever issues in a respectful manner. Try not to overreact and cause unpleasant situations for ourselves.”

The suspect is released on principal bail to appear before Auki Magistrate court on a later date.

RSIPF Press