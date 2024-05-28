Gizo Corrections welcomes CSSI Commissioner

Commissioner of the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mactus Forau was given an official welcome when he visited Gizo Correctional Centre (GCC) in Western Province on May 22.

Commissioner Forau was on his annual formal visit to Gizo Correctional Centre.

Forau was there to inform his officers on the projection of GCC, as well as to see for himself the performance and professional standards of his officers and inmates.

Commissioner Mactus Forau encourage the GCC management and his staff during the muster to maintain a high level of discipline and professionalism that displayed in honor of his official visit.

Gizo Corrections Commandant Inspector Joseph Tera thanked the Commissioner for his visit to the Centre and the moral support rendered by his Executive office.

Commissioner Forau also made a courtesy call to the Western Provincial Government Executive to deliberate on the expansion and relocation of Gizo Correctional Centre.

He said relocation of GCC are paramount and must be implemented accordingly due to its geographical location and its vulnerability to natural disasters.

“Our Correctional Centre’s needs to be developed and expanded so that it could cater for more developments as such, at Tetere Correctional Centre that holds the juvenile facility, female facility, community hall, church and more on agricultural sectors”, says Forau.

He uttered to the Provincial government and stake holders to invest in the capacity development of inmates so that they become an asset in nation building upon their release into their communities.

“The rehabilitation of inmates is an integral part of the work of Correctional Service Solomon Islands”,

Meanwhile, Commissioner Forau acknowledged Premier Billy Veo and his Executive for accepting his courtesy call and made provisions to the offer for CSSI development at Jah Mountain land.

Western Provincial Government Premier, Hon Billy Veo thanked the CSSI Commissioner for his mutual confident and visits to the province.

He assured the CSSI head that the province will continue to render support to the work of CSSI in the Province.

Premier Veo also reaffirm Commissioner Forau that the allocate site on Jah Mountain for Correctional development is fully supported by his government and looking forward to support CSSI in its development aspirations and plans.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau acknowledge and thank the Western Provincial Government, Key Stakeholders and Communities for their support and prayers to Gizo Corrections and CSSI as whole.

PPC Western province chief supt Matthias Lenialu pose for a photo shot with Commissioner Mactus Forau, Deputy Commissioner Administration Chris Bwekulyi and GCC management

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau inspecting the guard of honour mounted by GCC staff

CSSI Press