Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market growing at a CAGR of 14.9% & projected to reach $8.69 billion by 2030

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

By end user, the commercial segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Small size and weight in comparison with conventional satellites and rise in manufacturing and launch of CubeSats are expected to drive growth of the nanosatellite and microsatellite market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in production and launch of CubeSats and smaller size and weight of 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 than conventional satellites have boosted the growth of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market. However, stringent government regulations and limitations of small satellites regarding payload accommodation hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for satellite data and increase in demand for nanosatellites and microsatellites from the commercial sector are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market was valued at $2.23 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.69 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.9%.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, long-lasting, and efficient nanosatellite and microsatellites. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in manufacturing and launch of nanosatellites and microsatellites across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd., LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION, PLANET LABS INC, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., Astro Digital, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., AAC Clyde Space AB, Swarm Technologies, Inc., GOMSPACE, SIERRA NEVADA CORPORATION

By end users, the commercial segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market revenue in 2020, and is projected to maintain the lion's share from 2021 to 2030. This is due to high demand for nanosatellites and microsatellites for various commercial applications. Moreover, this segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.6% by the end of 2030. The report also includes analysis of civil, government, and military segments.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market. This is due to the key players in the region taking recourse to innovative developments, increase in R&D activities, and increased adoption of innovative technologies in order to develop long-lasting, reliable, and efficient nanosatellite and microsatellites. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.4% throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to the rise in production and launch of nanosatellites and microsatellites across several Asian nations such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

By application, the market is segmented into communications, earth observation, space science, technology demonstration, and technology development. The earth observation segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand of satellite data for earth observation applications across the world.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the communications segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By orbit type, the sun-synchronous segment is projected to lead the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

