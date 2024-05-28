Judge Consulting Recognized on 2024 CRN Solution Provider 500 List

WAYNE, Pa., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Judge Consulting, a division of The Judge Group, has been named to the Solution Provider 500 by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. The annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers, system integrators, service providers, and IT consultants by service revenue.

As a top solution provider, Judge Consulting specializes in customizing and delivering comprehensive technology solutions and services. Judge works closely with organizations to address their unique technology challenges, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation – all with the goal of helping businesses navigate the complexities of modern technology to achieve their strategic goals.

“It is an honor to be included on CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list for the third consecutive year. We take pride in how we work with clients to deliver customized, scalable solutions to help them thrive,” stated John Battaglia, President, and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting. “In a constantly changing technology landscape, we are committed to helping our clients navigate today’s gig economy and leverage all the possibilities of AI through cutting-edge solutions that not only meet their current needs but also anticipate future trends. Our team’s passion and expertise drive our success and this recognition is an acknowledgment of their hard work and dedication in supporting our clients.”

“Ranking on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list’s leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. We extend our congratulations to each company named to this year’s Solution Provider 500!”

This year’s list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

About Judge Consulting

Judge Consulting is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. Judge Consulting is the consulting company of The Judge Group. The Judge Group is a global professional services and technology firm powered by business innovation with over 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. Serving more than 60 Fortune 100 companies, and through our deep technical understanding and industry influence, we are helping our clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com