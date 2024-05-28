Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Taghibayli village in Aghdam district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Taghibayli in the Aghdam district.

Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, briefed the head of state about the project.

The planned area of the village covers 255.31 hectares, with the resettlement of 3840 individuals envisaged. For this purpose, 885 individual houses will be constructed. The planned area encompasses territories of Taghibayli and Suma villages. In the initial phase, covering an area of 78.05 hectares, the resettlement of 108 families is planned. Out of the 108 houses to be built in this phase, 22 will be two-room, 54 will be three-room, 27 will be four-room, and 5 will be five-room houses. Furthermore, the village will feature a local school building for 264 students, an 80-seat kindergarten, a medical center, a club-community center, a library, a guest house, a commercial center, a sports-health center, an administrative building, a household service facility, an art production workshop, a village square, a Flag Square, a park, a fire station (with 2 vehicle slots), a boiler room, a water reservoir, a sports field, a 35 kV substation, and a market complex.