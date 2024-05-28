Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Namirli village in Aghdam district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Namirli in the Aghdam district.

The head of state received a briefing on the upcoming developments in the village.

The total projected area of the village is 211 hectares, encompassing territories of Namirli and Shuraabad villages. It is planned to relocate 3,036 people here, with 759 houses to be built for this purpose. The area designated for the first phase is 50,22 hectares, and it is envisaged to relocate 179 families here. Out of the 179 houses to be built, 36 will be two-room, 90 will be three-room, 44 will be four-room, and 9 will be five-room.

The village will feature a 528-seat school, an 80-seat kindergarten, a medical facility, a community club, a library, a guest house, a trade center, a sports health center, an administrative building, a village square, a Flag Square, and a park.