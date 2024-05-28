President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Shotlanli in the Aghdam district.

The head of state was briefed on the project.

The planned area of this village, which will encompass the territories of Shotlanli and Umudlu villages, is 197.4 hectares. It is planned to relocate 3,000 people here, with 750 houses to be built for this purpose. The area designated for the first phase is more than 51 hectares, and it is envisaged to relocate 205 families here. Out of the 205 houses to be built, 41 will be two-room, 103 will be three-room, 51 will be four-room, and 10 will be five-room. The village will feature various facilities, including a 540-seat school, a 90-seat kindergarten, a medical facility, a community club, a library, a guest house, a trade center, a bazaar, a sports health center, an administrative building, a village square, a Flag Square, and a park.