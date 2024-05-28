Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,077 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,400 in the last 365 days.

From Tamás Sulyok, President of Hungary

AZERBAIJAN, May 28 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr. President,

Please allow me to express my congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan's national holiday, Independence Day.

I am pleased that, in recent years, our countries have developed a multifaceted cooperation based on mutual respect and appreciation. Hungary attaches great importance to deepening the friendly relations with Azerbaijan, for which our enhanced strategic partnership provides an excellent basis.

I can assure you that I remain committed to further strengthening our multifaceted political, economic and cultural relations. I hope that in future we will have the opportunity to exchange views in person on our common issues.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

 

Tamás Sulyok

President of Hungary

You just read:

From Tamás Sulyok, President of Hungary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more