Ocugen Set to Join Russell 3000® Index Effective June 28, 2024

MALVERN, Pa., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced its expected upcoming inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, according to preliminary Russell reconstruction information posted on the FTSE Russell website. The newly reconstructed index will take effect after the market closes on June 28, 2024.



“Inclusion of Ocugen to the Russell 3000® Index is our latest milestone, adding to what has already been a transformational year for the Company with three of our game-changing modifier gene therapies targeting blindness diseases—both rare and those affecting millions—in clinical trials,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “This ranking signifies the value of our pipeline, including the recently initiated Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial of OCU400 for broad retinitis pigmentosa, and robust growth strategy, supporting our efforts to enable long-term shareholder value, garner significant visibility of Ocugen within the investment community, and broaden our shareholder base.”

The annual Russell 3000® Index reconstitution measures the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. companies representing approximately 96% of the investable U.S. equity market as of Tuesday, April 30.

Membership in the U.S. Russell 3000® remains in place for one year and means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell’s U.S. indexes serve as the benchmark for about $10.5 trillion in assets as of the close of December 2023. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

