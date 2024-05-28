Olema Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Marriott Marquis in New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 11:20 a.m. ET

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL

Format: Fireside Chat

Live webcasts of the presentations and any accompanying materials will be available under the News & Events section of Olema’s investor relations website at ir.olema.com. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for women living with cancer. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. In addition to our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), a proprietary, orally-available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com.