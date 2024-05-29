Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Energy and Utilities Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $6.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Energy and Utilities Analytics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the energy and utilities analytics market size is predicted to reach $6.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.

The growth in the energy and utilities analytics market is due to the rising deployment of smart meters. North America region is expected to hold the largest energy and utilities analytics market share. Major players in the energy and utilities analytics market include Eaton Corporation, Salesforce Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAP SE, Intel Corporation, General Electric,.

Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Segments

• By Type: Software, Services

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Application: Load Forecasting, Meter Operation, Distribution Planning, Demand Response, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global energy and utilities analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Energy and utility analytics refer to a process of combining the data from many sources and analyze it to make smart, data-driven decisions such as improving efficiency by optimizing supply chain and midstream costs. The primary use cases of the big data analytics in the energy and utilities sector are prediction, detection, and prevention of power outages.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Characteristics

3. Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Energy and Utilities Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

