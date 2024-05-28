New Opportunity for the Wilson Project

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) (the “Company”) announces the termination, effective May 23, 2024, of the option agreement (Original Agreement, April 22nd 2021 and Amended Agreement, April 20th 2023) pertaining to its 100% owned Wilson Property, situated 15 km east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, due to the third anniversary earn-in commitments not being met by the optionor, which was notified accordingly.



The project has three key exploration success components:

Location Mining camp jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada Infrastructures and qualified workers





High grade gold mineralization

Trench and drill hole with multiple high grade gold intersections High grade gold Toussaint Deposit open below 200 m





Blue-sky

Numerous high grade gold discoveries with expansion potential Compilation in progress and planning next steps







A review and interpretation of all historical exploration data, as well as recent drilling will be undertaken with a focus on the areas with high-grade gold potential on which to focus the next phases of work.

« The areas with known gold mineralization of the project offer the most obvious exploration upside potential and starting point for discovering additional mineralized zones » commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

Qualified Persons

The Company’s scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819 856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.