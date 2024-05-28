Submit Release
New Opportunity for the Wilson Project

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) (the “Company”) announces the termination, effective May 23, 2024, of the option agreement (Original Agreement, April 22nd 2021 and Amended Agreement, April 20th 2023) pertaining to its 100% owned Wilson Property, situated 15 km east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, due to the third anniversary earn-in commitments not being met by the optionor, which was notified accordingly.

The project has three key exploration success components:

  • Location
    • Mining camp jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada
    • Infrastructures and qualified workers

  • High grade gold mineralization
  • Blue-sky
    • Numerous high grade gold discoveries with expansion potential
    • Compilation in progress and planning next steps

A review and interpretation of all historical exploration data, as well as recent drilling will be undertaken with a focus on the areas with high-grade gold potential on which to focus the next phases of work.

« The areas with known gold mineralization of the project offer the most obvious exploration upside potential and starting point for discovering additional mineralized zones » commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

Qualified Persons

The Company’s scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

For more information, please contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819 856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com


