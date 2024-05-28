Presenting on the Emerging Growth Metals Mining Resources & Energy Conference on May 29 Register Now

MIAMI, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 71st Emerging Growth Conference on May 29, 2024.



The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

For updates, follow us on Twitter

9:30

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:35

Introduction

9:40 – 10:10

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX: NEXT) (OTCQB: NSRCF)

Keynote speaker: Brent Nykoliation, Executive VP

10:15 – 10:45

Ur-Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: URG) (TSX: URE)

Keynote speaker: John W. Cash, CEO

10:50 - 11:20

Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV: GRDM) (OTCQB: MSMGF)

Keynote speakers: Robin E Dunbar, President / CEO & Brandon Smith, Chief Development Officer

11:25 – 11:55

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) (OTCQB: PGEZF)

Keynote speaker: Michael Rowley, President & CEO

12:00 - 12:30

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF)

Keynote speaker: Timothy Froude P. Geo., President / CEO, Director

12:35 – 1:05

Electric Metals Limited (TSXV: EML) (OTCQB: EMUSF)

Keynote speaker: Brian Savage, CEO Director

1:10 – 1:40

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC PINK: ELMGF)

Keynote speaker: James Tworek, CEO

1:45 – 2:15

Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF)

Keynote speaker: Claudia Tornquist, CEO

2:20 - 2:50

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF)

Keynote speaker: Stephen Burega, President

2:55 – 3:25

Aston Minerals Limited (ASX: ASO) (OTC Pink: WMNNF)

Keynote speaker: Russell Bradford, CEO, Managing Director

3:30 – 3:40

Challenger Gold Limited’s (ASX: CEL) (OTCQB: CLLEF)

Keynote speaker: Kris Knauer Managing Director

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Sponsors:

QuoteMedia - Keep Investors Informed with Dynamic Plug and Play IR Solutions

(844) 485-8200

Sales@QuoteMedia.com

QuoteMedia.com

ProCore Advisory - Unleashing the power of strategic investor relations for public and pre-IPO companies

(832)-847-1327

pierre@procoreadvisory.com

www.procoreadvisory.com

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth

Phone: 1-305-330-1985

Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com