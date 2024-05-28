West Red Lake Gold Announces Listing of Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to announce that in connection with the completion of its previously announced public offering of units and charity flow-through units, which closed on May 16, 2024 (the “Offering”), the Company has applied to list the underlying Warrants (as defined below) on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Please see the Company’s news release dated May 16, 2024 for details related to the closing of the Offering.



Each unit issued under the Offering was issued at a price of $0.72 and was comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant, (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for an exercise price of $1.00 per share for 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

Each charity flow-through unit was issued at a price of $0.89 and was comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant, issued as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company anticipates that 43,180,700 Warrants (being the aggregate number of Warrants issued pursuant to the units and charity flow-through units) will commence trading on the TSXV on May 30, 2024 under the symbol WRLG.WT. The ISIN and CUSIP numbers of the Warrants are CA95556L1435 and 95556L143 respectively. The Warrants are governed pursuant to the terms of a warrant indenture dated May 16, 2024 between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company as warrant agent (the “Warrant Indenture”). A copy of the Warrant Indenture is available under the Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Listing of the Warrants remains subject to TSXV approval.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world’s richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

