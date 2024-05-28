9thCO Crafts Next.js-Powered Online Marketplace for Travel Startup RollDeep

TORONTO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9thCO, a digital innovation agency headquartered in Toronto, today announced the successful development and launch of an online marketplace for RollDeep, an up-and-coming provider of curated local travel experiences. Built with Next.js, a cutting-edge React framework, the new platform offers RollDeep's users a seamless and elegant way to discover and book unforgettable getaways.



"We are excited to unveil this innovative online marketplace for RollDeep," said Justin Cook, President of 9thCO. "Our team leveraged the power of Next.js with federated authentication to create a user-friendly and visually pleasing platform that reflects the purpose of the RollDeep mission. This solution empowers RollDeep to showcase their curated travel packages and provide an exceptional online booking experience for their valued customers."

Key features of the RollDeep online marketplace include:

Intuitive User Interface: Designed with the user in mind, the platform offers a clean and user-friendly interface that allows travelers to easily search and filter through a wide range of local travel experience options.

Visually Captivating Experience: Clean visuals and immersive content showcase the experiences offered by local vendors through the RollDeep platform.

Seamless Booking Process: The platform streamlines the booking process, enabling users to reserve their packages quickly and securely.

Scalability and Performance: Built with Next.js, the platform is designed to scale seamlessly as RollDeep's business grows and accommodates high traffic volumes.

"We are impressed with 9thCO's ability to painstakingly translate our vision into a reality," said Dave Erwin, CEO of RollDeep. "Two things really stand out: 1) the code delivered was very high quality and 2) the 9thCO team cares and takes pride in their work and is driven to deliver a good product. We are confident that as we continue to build out the platform, we will be able to elevate the customer experience and solidify our position as a leader in the local curated travel experience market."

About 9thCO

9thCO is a digital innovation agency that empowers businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of passionate designers, developers, and strategists, 9thCO crafts custom solutions that drive growth, engagement, and brand loyalty. From concept to execution, 9thCO provides a comprehensive suite of development and digital marketing services to help businesses achieve their digital potential. Visit www.9thco.com.

About RollDeep

RollDeep is a leading provider of localized travel experiences, curating unforgettable getaways for discerning travelers. With a focus on personalized service and unparalleled access, RollDeep offers a collection of extraordinary adventures that cater to the most sophisticated tastes. Visit www.rolldeep.com for more.

Contact:

Justin Cook, President, justin.cook@9thco.com