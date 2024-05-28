Cloudbench Announces Expanded Leadership Role

Former Microsoft and AWS executive Sameh Ibrahim to lead the sales and channel partner functions for the fast-growing, private-equity backed AI and Web3 consultancy

Tampa, FL, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbench, a Google partner and prominent AI and emerging technology consulting startup, has unveiled Sameh Ibrahim's expanded role within the company. In addition to his current leadership position overseeing channel partnerships, Ibrahim will now also spearhead the sales division as Cloudbench's Chief Channel and Revenue Officer (CCRO).







Mr. Ibrahim is a seasoned executive with 40 years of experience leading sales and channel alliance organizations for tech giants such as Microsoft, AWS, Teradata, and IBM and consulting firms Capgemini and Virtusa. Prior to Cloudbench, he was the Head of ISV Alliances for Teradata where he specialized in unlocking value for ISV partners. Mr. Ibrahim graduated from Pace University with a degree in MIS.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve in an expanded capacity as Cloudbench's CCRO. Leading both our sales and channel partnerships efforts will allow us to better align our go-to-market focus to drive joint business with our partners faster,” stated Ibrahim. “Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients, forge meaningful partnerships, and solidify Cloudbench's position as a leader in the AI consulting industry. I am eager to embark on this journey with such a talented and dedicated team, and I look forward to the successes that lie ahead."

Tom Richer, CEO of Cloudbench, expressed confidence in Sam's ability to lead both sales and channel partnerships as our CCRO, citing his proven track record of success and strategic foresight. "Sam's profound grasp of the sales process and the significance of cultivating robust channel relationships will play a pivotal role in elevating Cloudbench's growth trajectory and cementing our leadership in the AI consulting realm," Richer noted. "We eagerly anticipate harnessing Sam's expertise to seize fresh opportunities, cultivate strategic alliances, and consistently deliver exceptional value to our clients."

About Cloudbench

Cloudbench is at the forefront of value-driven emerging technology consulting, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence, empowering businesses to harness the limitless potential of AI and Data. Our mission is to rapidly help small and medium clients enable, embrace, and manage AI and Data to unlock innovation and drive growth. Cloudbench is an official Google Cloud partner, a member of the Google Cloud for Startups program, a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, and also partners with Microsoft, AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, UiPath, and Elastic. Learn more at www.cloudbench.net.

